SIG rebrands to Alera Group

SIG, an employee benefits consultant, Tuesday announced it is changing its corporate branding to Alera Group.

SIG was started in 1999 and became one of the founding firms of Alera Group in 2017.

The company’s nearly 70 employees will continue to support the business and remain headquartered in Baltimore. The company currently serves more than 400 corporate clients in 45 states.

Alera Group is an independent, national insurance and financial services firm created in 2017 through a merger of 24 like-minded, high-performing, entrepreneurial companies.

Alera Group, which has 4,000 employees in 185 offices, is an independent, national insurance and wealth services firm with more than $1.2 billion in annual revenue, offering comprehensive employee benefits, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan services and wealth services solutions to clients nationwide.