Sykesville’s AP Corp acquires Solar Tint

AP Corp, a nationwide provider of commercial window film and graphic solutions based in Sykesville, is expanding its presence across the U.S. East Coast with the acquisition of Miami-based window tinting company Solar Tint Inc.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition, AP Corp gains one of the only 3M window film dealers in the greater Miami area and will now serve businesses, homeowners, and vehicle owners out of three locations in Maryland, North Carolina and Florida.

CEO Bill Valway launched AP Corp in 2001 when he began tinting car windows out of his parents’ two-car garage. Today, AP Corp is one of the top 10 largest-window film dealers in the United States, offering paint protection film, window tinting for homes and businesses, vehicle wraps, and other commercial graphic solutions. In 2021, AP Corp made its first acquisition, purchasing Carolina Solar Security in Wilmington, NC – the region’s exclusive dealer of 3M Prestige Series films.

Solar Tint Inc. has been dedicated to protecting the cars, homes, and businesses of Miami and South Florida since 1991. Owner Robert Flores launched the company after moving to the U.S. from his native Trinidad and has grown the business to bring in more than $1 million in revenue each year. Flores and his six-person team will remain with Solar Tint, with Flores transitioning into the role of consultant and sales representative.