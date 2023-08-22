The Arc Baltimore to host job fair Sept. 14

The Arc Baltimore will hold a hire-on-the-spot Job Fair on Sept. 14 from 4-7 p.m. at its headquarters, 7215 York Road in Towson.

The Arc Baltimore currently has full- and part-time positions available in a wide range of areas, from direct support professionals supporting people with disabilities at home and at work to administrative positions, case managers, and program directors. All direct support professional positions pay a minimum hourly rate of $17.50.

Staffers at The Arc Baltimore receive a benefit package that includes paid vacation, health insurance (medical, prescription drug, vision, dental, and voluntary supplemental plans), life and disability insurance, a 403(b) thrift savings plan, discounted services (auto-homeowner’s insurance and banking/financial services), and career advancement opportunities, including tuition assistance and professional training.

New staffers at The Arc Baltimore go through an intensive two-week training program, which includes Mandt behavioral training, CPR, first aid, and for some positions, medication technician training. The Arc also offers career advancement opportunities, including the Direct Support Professional Apprenticeship Program, the Leadership Institute, and The Arc Maryland’s Leadership Program (monthly programs with leaders from every chapter of The Arc in Maryland).

The Arc Baltimore supports people with developmental disabilities (autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, intellectual disability) to lead fulfilling lives with a sense of belonging, purpose, and meaningful relationships. The Arc provides employment training and support, day and residential services, family support and education, treatment foster care, respite care, public policy advocacy, and information and referrals.