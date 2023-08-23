Best Lawyers in America | Shawe Rosenthal LLP

Daily Record Staff//August 23, 2023
//August 23, 2023
Best Lawyers in America recognized 14 Shawe Rosenthal lawyers: Bruce Harrison, Eric Hemmendinger, J. Michael McGuire, Stephen Shawe, Gary Simpler, Mark Swerdlin, Teresa Teare, Parker Thoeni, Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella, Lindsey White, Darryl McCallum, Fiona Ong, Veronica Yu Welsh and Courtney Amelung.
