Best Lawyers in America | Shawe Rosenthal LLP

Daily Record Staff//August 23, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 23, 2023

Best Lawyers in America recognized 14 Shawe Rosenthal lawyers: Bruce Harrison, Eric Hemmendinger, J. Michael McGuire, Stephen Shawe, Gary Simpler, Mark Swerdlin, Teresa Teare, Parker Thoeni, Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella, Lindsey White, Darryl McCallum, Fiona Ong, Veronica Yu Welsh and Courtney Amelung.

