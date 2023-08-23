Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

Coppin State University announced Wednesday that new full-time undergraduate students admitted to the university from more than 30 states and U.S. territories will be eligible for in-state tuition.

The proposal, which will take effect next fall, was approved by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents during a meeting at Coppin State University earlier this year, the school said.

“At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price,” Coppin State University President Anthony L. Jenkins, said in a news release.

During the 2022-23 academic year, 85% of students enrolled at Coppin lived in Maryland, and 15% of students were from another state, the school said. Offering in-state tuition for some out-of-state students will allow the university to expand its enrollment footprint, increase its recruitment of out-of-state students, and strengthen relationships in states where students could be interested in attending a historically black university or college, officials said.

Bolstering its enrollment has been a longtime goal for Coppin, which has seen its student population decline steadily in recent years. Undergraduate enrollment fell from 2,362 in 2019 to 1,757 last year, according to University System of Maryland data.

The school has embarked on a variety of strategies to combat those declines, which are afflicting many smaller universities across the county.

According to its website, Coppin, a member institution of the University System of Maryland, charged yearly in-state tuition and fees of $8,932 for in-state full-time undergraduate students taking 12 or more credits and $15,558 for out-of-state students in the 2022-23 school year.

The in-state tuition rate for students will apply once the student is admitted and enrolls at Coppin, the school said. Eligible students will continue to pay the in-state tuition rate while pursuing their undergraduate degree.

The in-state tuition offer does not apply to returning undergraduate students or to students pursuing a graduate or doctoral degree.

Prospective students living in the following states and U.S. territories are eligible for the in-state tuition incentive: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.