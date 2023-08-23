Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

Capital News Service//THE LOCAL NEWS NETWORK//August 23, 2023

Home>Education>

Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

By Capital News Service

//THE LOCAL NEWS NETWORK

//August 23, 2023

Maryland’s school districts are required by law to tell the state how they spend their money — and the Local News Network at the University of Maryland took a close look at that data.

The more than 26,000 compiled records include every business or individual contractor that got $25,000 or more from a school district in a single fiscal year. While some counties started filing that data as far back as 2010, most did not until after the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill requiring them to do so in 2019.

RELATED: Health care, construction, tech among biggest expenses for Md. school districts

Select your county below to read about spending in your district and start exploring trends in its spending or search the database yourself.

District text summary and data links:

>

Related Content

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, has advised Mysti[...]

August 23, 2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

New full-time undergraduate students admitted to Coppin State University from more than 30 states and U.S. ter[...]

August 23, 2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to kids

Children’s advocacy groups allege that Google serves personalized ads to kids on YouTube despite federal law[...]

August 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, center, talks with attendees of the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park in Moran, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler, File)

Surprisingly durable economy poses key question: Are we facing higher-for-longer interest rates?

The economy’s resilience has raised the prospect that the Fed will need to keep its key rate higher for long[...]

August 23, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike deadline nears on July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement [...]

August 22, 2023

Have home prices bottomed? While low housing inventory stymies sales, bidding wars prop up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell last month to the slowest pace since January.

August 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

22/8/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Most redacted names in Archdiocese of Baltimore sexual abuse report can be relea[...]

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at [...]

23/8/2023
Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the state legislature on public safety on Aug. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new rule largely[...]

23/8/2023
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby on May, 23, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. The state's new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Aug. 23, 2023, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court upholds strict 6-week abortion[...]

23/8/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to ki[...]

23/8/2023
Holy Cross coach Bill Gibbons, center, talks to Tayana Carper (11) and Christy Cushnie (3) during practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

Judge blows whistle on basketball coach’s doctoring of emails

23/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar