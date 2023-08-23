Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

Maryland’s school districts are required by law to tell the state how they spend their money — and the Local News Network at the University of Maryland took a close look at that data.

The more than 26,000 compiled records include every business or individual contractor that got $25,000 or more from a school district in a single fiscal year. While some counties started filing that data as far back as 2010, most did not until after the Maryland General Assembly passed a bill requiring them to do so in 2019.

Select your county below to read about spending in your district and start exploring trends in its spending or search the database yourself.

District text summary and data links: