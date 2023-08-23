Goddard School franchise owners choose BWI Tech Park for early childhood education center

BWI Tech Park contains a mix of multi and single-story Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D, retail, and self-storage space. The business community is located adjacent to MD Route 295, is less than 10 miles from Baltimore and less than 20 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties Inc.)

The Goddard School franchise owners Sandra and Ken Julian have selected BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre mixed-use business community in Linthicum, as the site for a new early childhood education center in Anne Arundel County.

The Julians signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 12,000 square feet of space at 505 Progress Drive, and expect to open by the end of 2023. Lacey Johansson, assistant vice president, leasing at St. John Properties, represented the landlord and David Fritz of KLNB represented the tenant in this transaction.

The Goddard School of Linthicum will be the second franchised location for the Julians, who also operate The Goddard School of Pasadena.

The Goddard School, a nationally acclaimed early childhood education franchise, operates more than 600 schools across the country and serves more than 90,000 students from six weeks to six years of age. The school utilizes academically-endorsed teaching methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and life. Classroom instruction focuses on the improvement of emotional, academic, social, creative, and physical skills while teachers seek opportunities that match the children’s natural interests.

The Goddard School of Linthicum will have 11 classrooms to provide care for and educate more than 150 children from infants to pre-kindergartners. The new school will feature an indoor gym, an outdoor learning area and multiple playgrounds, and will be equipped with hospital grade filtration and sanitization equipment to ensure a healthy environment. Additionally, the school will add approximately 40 teaching jobs to the community.

BWI Tech Park contains a mix of multi and single-story Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D, retail, and self-storage space. The business community is located adjacent to MD Route 295, is less than 10 miles from Baltimore, and less than 20 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). Restaurant amenities contained within the business community include Cracker Barrel, Toro Bravo and Urban Bar-B-Q Company. 505 Progress Drive is a single-story building containing 28,800 square feet of single-story office space.