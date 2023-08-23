Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Goddard School franchise owners choose BWI Tech Park for early childhood education center

Daily Record Staff//August 23, 2023

Home>Commercial>

Goddard School franchise owners choose BWI Tech Park for early childhood education center

BWI Tech Park contains a mix of multi and single-story Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D, retail, and self-storage space. The business community is located adjacent to MD Route 295, is less than 10 miles from Baltimore and less than 20 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). (Photo courtesy of St. John Properties Inc.)

Goddard School franchise owners choose BWI Tech Park for early childhood education center

By Daily Record Staff

//August 23, 2023

The Goddard School franchise owners Sandra and Ken Julian have selected BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre mixed-use business community in Linthicum, as the site for a new early childhood education center in Anne Arundel County.

The Julians signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 12,000 square feet of space at 505 Progress Drive, and expect to open by the end of 2023. Lacey Johansson, assistant vice president, leasing at St. John Properties, represented the landlord and David Fritz of KLNB represented the tenant in this transaction.

The Goddard School of Linthicum will be the second franchised location for the Julians, who also operate The Goddard School of Pasadena.

The Goddard School, a nationally acclaimed early childhood education franchise, operates more than 600 schools across the country and serves more than 90,000 students from six weeks to six years of age. The school utilizes academically-endorsed teaching methods to ensure that children have fun while learning the skills they need for long-term success in school and life. Classroom instruction focuses on the improvement of emotional, academic, social, creative, and physical skills while teachers seek opportunities that match the children’s natural interests.

The Goddard School of Linthicum will have 11 classrooms to provide care for and educate more than 150 children from infants to pre-kindergartners. The new school will feature an indoor gym, an outdoor learning area and multiple playgrounds, and will be equipped with hospital grade filtration and sanitization equipment to ensure a healthy environment. Additionally, the school will add approximately 40 teaching jobs to the community.

BWI Tech Park contains a mix of multi and single-story Class ‘A’ commercial office, flex/R&D, retail, and self-storage space. The business community is located adjacent to MD Route 295, is less than 10 miles from Baltimore, and less than 20 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway). Restaurant amenities contained within the business community include Cracker Barrel, Toro Bravo and Urban Bar-B-Q Company. 505 Progress Drive is a single-story building containing 28,800 square feet of single-story office space.

p

Related Content

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, has advised Mysti[...]

August 23, 2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

New full-time undergraduate students admitted to Coppin State University from more than 30 states and U.S. ter[...]

August 23, 2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to kids

Children’s advocacy groups allege that Google serves personalized ads to kids on YouTube despite federal law[...]

August 23, 2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, center, talks with attendees of the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park in Moran, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler, File)

Surprisingly durable economy poses key question: Are we facing higher-for-longer interest rates?

The economy’s resilience has raised the prospect that the Fed will need to keep its key rate higher for long[...]

August 23, 2023
UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike deadline nears on July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

UPS workers approve 5-year contract, capping contentious negotiations that threatened deliveries

The union representing 340,000 UPS workers said its members voted to approve the tentative contract agreement [...]

August 22, 2023

Have home prices bottomed? While low housing inventory stymies sales, bidding wars prop up prices

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell last month to the slowest pace since January.

August 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

22/8/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Most redacted names in Archdiocese of Baltimore sexual abuse report can be relea[...]

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at [...]

23/8/2023
Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the state legislature on public safety on Aug. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new rule largely[...]

23/8/2023
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby on May, 23, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. The state's new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Aug. 23, 2023, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court upholds strict 6-week abortion[...]

23/8/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to ki[...]

23/8/2023
Holy Cross coach Bill Gibbons, center, talks to Tayana Carper (11) and Christy Cushnie (3) during practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

Judge blows whistle on basketball coach’s doctoring of emails

23/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar