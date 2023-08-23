Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Daily Record Staff//August 23, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

By Daily Record Staff

//August 23, 2023

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, Wednesday announced it has advised Mystic Oil Company Inc. and its affiliates on its sale to Petroleum Marketing Group Inc.

The company sells fuels on a consignment and wholesale basis to approximately 150 Gulf, Citgo, ExxonMobil, Shell and unbranded customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Vermont.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Mystic Oil, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale. The transaction was managed by Cedric Fortemps, CFA, Co-Head of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; and Michael Tucker, CFA, Associate.

-

Related Content

Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

Maryland's school districts are required by law to tell the state how they spend their money — and the Local[...]

August 23, 2023

Goddard School franchise owners choose BWI Tech Park for early childhood education center

Goddard School franchise owners have selected BWI Tech Park as the site for a new early childhood education ce[...]

August 23, 2023
Zum will provide Howard County with 250 new carbon-neutral school buses and the most advanced technology solution geared toward student safety. (Photo courtesy of Zum)

Health care, construction, tech among biggest expenses for Md. school districts

Maryland’s public school districts spent $21.1 billion between fiscal years 2019 and 2022 not on teacher and[...]

August 23, 2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

New full-time undergraduate students admitted to Coppin State University from more than 30 states and U.S. ter[...]

August 23, 2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

A Baltimore County jury awarded over $9 million to the family of a pastor who died from a severe bedsore he de[...]

August 23, 2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s counties

Maryland’s county governments have been deciding what to continue funding and how to spend the dwindling COV[...]

August 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

22/8/2023
Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown comments about releasing the redacted report on child sexual abuse in the Catholic Archdiocese of Baltimore on April 6, 2023, in Baltimore. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Most redacted names in Archdiocese of Baltimore sexual abuse report can be relea[...]

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at [...]

23/8/2023
Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the state legislature on public safety on Aug. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new rule largely[...]

23/8/2023
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby on May, 23, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. The state's new all-male Supreme Court reversed course on abortion on Aug. 23, 2023, upholding a ban on most such procedures after about six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

South Carolina’s new all-male Supreme Court upholds strict 6-week abortion[...]

23/8/2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to ki[...]

23/8/2023
Holy Cross coach Bill Gibbons, center, talks to Tayana Carper (11) and Christy Cushnie (3) during practice in Raleigh, North Carolina, on March 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

Judge blows whistle on basketball coach’s doctoring of emails

23/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar