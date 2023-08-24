Amazon to donate 10K backpacks with supplies to Baltimore students

In preparation for the upcoming school year, Amazon is holding a Back-to-School Fair Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center, 1201 Pennsylvania Ave., in Baltimore.

Amazon’s fair & donation will ensure that 10,000 students in Baltimore city and county have the resources and essential supplies they need to succeed this school year.

Employees from Amazon’s metro Baltimore Fulfillment Centers and Delivery Stations will host the back-to-school fair and donate backpacks and supplies to emphasize the importance of equitable access to education and the materials needed to participate fully in the classroom.

Along with the free backpacks and school supplies, the fair will also provide free haircuts, face painting, food trucks, community and health resources and live entertainment.