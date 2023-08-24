Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 24, 2023

Partner, Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP

Anisha Queen is a partner at Brown, Goldstein & Levy LLP, where she represents clients in a variety of civil matters. She specializes in employment law, housing discrimination, disability rights, civil rights, wrongful convictions, Title IX and contract disputes. Prior to joining Brown Goldstein & Levy, Queen was a clerk for the Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. She has been named “Ones to Watch for Litigation – Labor and Employment” by The Best Lawyers in America in 2023 and is one of Super Lawyers’ “Maryland Rising Stars.”

What do you consider your most significant professional accomplishment to be?

My most significant professional accomplishment was when I served as lead counsel for the duration of a case where I was obtaining a settlement on behalf of a former Sprint store employee. My client was terminated by Sprint after requesting and taking leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act to accommodate flare ups of her multiple sclerosis. This settlement was significant to me because my client was grossly mistreated and discriminated against by Sprint. She deserved compensation for the distress she endured.

This is an honoree profile from The Daily Record's Leading Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

