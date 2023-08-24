Civic Works Center launches roofing pre-apprenticeship program

Civic Works, which opened its doors in 1993, is Baltimore’s urban service corps and an AmeriCorps program. Its mission is to strengthen Baltimore’s communities through education, skills development, and community service. (File photo)

Nonprofit group Civic Works’ Center for Sustainable Careers (CSC) Thursday announced it will launch its inaugural Roofing Pre-Apprenticeship Job Training Program Aug. 30 at noon at 3501 Brehms Lane, Suite B, in Baltimore.

The organization supports underemployed/unemployed city residents in building the skills needed to secure quality and family-sustaining careers. The program has seen more than 1,000 graduates since its launch in 2003, 90 percent of which have secured employment and earn over minimum wage.

The new three-month roofing program will prepare students for full-time positions with roofing employers in Baltimore. It comes at a time when the demand for roofers is high, with an expected growth of 6.6% in the next five years.

Recruits will receive a weekly stipend, free lunches and snacks, transportation, expungement services, a laptop and a WiFi internet hotspot, construction tools and safety equipment to ensure they are equipped for a successful completion of the program. Each trainee is also assigned a case manager, a career navigator, and a job readiness coach to support personal and professional development plans.

Civic Works AmeriCorps members tutor and mentor students, create community parks and gardens, help homeowners conserve energy, grow food for low-income residents, involve families in Baltimore City schools, make homes safer for older adults, and recruit volunteers. It also trains Baltimore residents for employment in the health care, construction and green job industries.