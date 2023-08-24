Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Civic Works Center launches roofing pre-apprenticeship program

Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Civic Works Center launches roofing pre-apprenticeship program

Civic Works, which opened its doors in 1993, is Baltimore’s urban service corps and an AmeriCorps program. Its mission is to strengthen Baltimore’s communities through education, skills development, and community service. (File photo)

Civic Works Center launches roofing pre-apprenticeship program

By Daily Record Staff

//August 24, 2023

Nonprofit group Civic Works’ Center for Sustainable Careers (CSC) Thursday announced it will launch its inaugural Roofing Pre-Apprenticeship Job Training Program Aug. 30 at noon at 3501 Brehms Lane, Suite B, in Baltimore.

The organization supports underemployed/unemployed city residents in building the skills needed to secure quality and family-sustaining careers. The program has seen more than 1,000 graduates since its launch in 2003, 90 percent of which have secured employment and earn over minimum wage.

The new three-month roofing program will prepare students for full-time positions with roofing employers in Baltimore. It comes at a time when the demand for roofers is high, with an expected growth of 6.6% in the next five years.

Recruits will receive a weekly stipend, free lunches and snacks, transportation, expungement services, a laptop and a WiFi internet hotspot, construction tools and safety equipment to ensure they are equipped for a successful completion of the program. Each trainee is also assigned a case manager, a career navigator, and a job readiness coach to support personal and professional development plans.

Civic Works, which opened its doors in 1993, is Baltimore’s urban service corps and an AmeriCorps program. Its mission is to strengthen Baltimore’s communities through education, skills development, and community service.

Civic Works AmeriCorps members tutor and mentor students, create community parks and gardens, help homeowners conserve energy, grow food for low-income residents, involve families in Baltimore City schools, make homes safer for older adults, and recruit volunteers. It also trains Baltimore residents for employment in the health care, construction and green job industries.

p

Related Content

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to college athletes

Digital technology is allowing some college athletes to get paid by their fans without having to do very much [...]

August 24, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, recession fears

Americans didn’t let persistent inflation and lingering worries about a recession cut into summer spending o[...]

August 24, 2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

August 24, 2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

Southwest Airlines is limiting the opportunity to pay an extra fee and jump ahead of other passengers in the r[...]

August 24, 2023

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, has advised Mysti[...]

August 23, 2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

New full-time undergraduate students admitted to Coppin State University from more than 30 states and U.S. ter[...]

August 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumst[...]

24/8/2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to colleg[...]

24/8/2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, re[...]

24/8/2023
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 frauds[...]

24/8/2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

24/8/2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

24/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar