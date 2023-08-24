Greater Baltimore region in running to become federal tech hub

Regional business and community leaders joined the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) Thursday to celebrate the official submission of the Greater Baltimore Region (MSA) to become a federal Tech Hub designation.

The landmark initiative would provide tech-focused entities in the region access to a share of $10 billion in funding as part of an Economic Development Administration program launched by the Biden Administration to stimulate the growth of burgeoning tech markets across the United States.

Held at Morgan State University’s Center for the Built Environment and Infrastructure Studies, members of the 38-entity consortium involved with shaping the submission joined with academic and civic leadership from across the region, for an overview provided by the Greater Baltimore Committee on the extensive application process.

The application to become one of at least 20 new Tech Hubs was a unified and coordinated effort supported by dozens of businesses and organizations throughout the Greater Baltimore region and included the private sector (firms and venture capital investors in Biotech and AI technology areas), higher education (universities and academic accelerators), economic development and workforce development.

The consortium members included:

Morgan State University

Coppin State University

Johns Hopkins University

Loyola University Maryland

University of Maryland Medical System

University of Maryland, Baltimore

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Towson University

Maryland Department of Commerce

TEDCO

Baltimore Metropolitan Council

City of Baltimore

Upsurge Baltimore

Fearless

Conscious Ventures Partners

Blackbird Labs

Early Charm Ventures

Mindgrub

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield of Maryland

Evergreen Advisors

Fulton Bank

Bio Buzz

LaunchPort

Greater Baltimore Committee

Baltimore Development Corporation

Baltimore County Economic Development

Howard County Economic Development

Anne Arundel County Economic Development

Harford County Economic Development

Carroll County Economic Development

Queen Anne’s County Economic Development

Cecil County Economic Development

Catalyte

Npower

Digital Harbor Foundation

Abell Foundation

Last Mile Education Fund

World Trade Center Institute

The submitted bid was organized around two core focus areas: artificial intelligence and biotechnology, guided by the insight that the Region can lead in predictive health technologies, a tech subset that has the potential to improve health outcomes individually and systemically. Given the opportunity and funding, a designation has the potential to stimulate large-scale job creation, wealth creation, and mitigate health disparities in the region. The predictive technologies market is expected to be $70 billion globally by 2030, and GBC estimates that the total market opportunity for the Baltimore-focused portion could be $4.2 billion by 2030. The growth of this technology in the Baltimore MSA is estimated to create 52,000 jobs during that same time period.

Designation decisions are anticipated in September at which time, if selected as a designee, the Greater Baltimore Region (MSA) will be invited to move forward to Phase 2 for funding in Fall 2023 and early 2024. An initial pool of $500 million of the $10 billion has been allocated in the first phase.