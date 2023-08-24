Judge sees progress on consent decree, but chides police on handling of Brooklyn Homes shooting

There is substantial evidence the Baltimore Police Department has fundamentally improved in the last four years, U.S. District Judge James Bredar said Thursday prior to the year’s third quarterly public hearing on the department’s compliance with a 2017 consent decree.

But Bredar also was pointedly critical of the department’s handling of the July 2 mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes, saying the episode is emblematic of the need for stronger community policing.

Bredar emphasized the importance of the department’s after-action report on the shooting, saying it would be seen as how far along the department has come in being transparent and open about its shortcomings and how officials plan to rectify them.

Discussion of the Brooklyn Homes shootings, in which two were killed and 28 others injured at a community celebration, overshadowed what is normally a dry discussion on policies and data as the compliance monitoring team updates Bredar on assessments, technology, supervision, police stops, searches, arrests and other policing practices.

The consent decree came after a scathing Justice Department review found widespread constitutional violations throughout the police department’s interactions with city residents.

The decree called for a substantial overhaul of the police department’s policies, including a community policing plan that requires officers to spend 40 percent of each patrol hour involved in positive community engagement.

That engagement must be separate from the interaction with the community that occurs when an officer is responding to a call, and can include walking the sidewalks, speaking to youth, visiting businesses and otherwise “taking the pulse” on their posts.

In a statement released at the start of the hearing, Bredar said that while staffing shortages continue to hamper the department, there is nonetheless evidence of progress. He cited data showing a decline in use-of-force incidents, and said he expects that the court’s focus on compliance reviews and outcome assessments will increase.

Critical areas, such as stops, searches and arrests, have been difficult to assess in Baltimore because of “how badly broken this Department was when it came under Court supervision,” said Bredar, who oversees implementation of the consent decree.

The police department “was essentially blind as to how it was doing in this area,” Bredar said of the stops, searches and arrests data. “There was no reliable data to measure.”

Bredar noted that until recently, the police department did not have a reliable records management system to record and store policing data. It has only now started to be available, six years after the initiation of the consent decree.

As city moves through the latter stages of the consent decree, the court will increasingly focus on the monitoring team’s capacity to measure compliance, Bredar said.

In June, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced his resignation and left the force after serving four years of a five-year contract. Mayor Brandon Scott appointed Richard Worley, Jr. to serve as acting police commissioner.

“Upon [Harrison’s] departure, the entire leadership and command structure has been reorganized, and the command structure now reflects the best ideas and leadership practices of 21st century policing,” Bredar said. “The BPD is a fundamentally different police department when compared with what existed here in March 2019.”