Law Digest — 4th Circuit, Md. Supreme Court — Aug. 24, 2023

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit

Constitutional; standing: Where parents challenged a portion of school guidelines that permit Montgomery County school officials to develop gender support plans and then withhold information about a child’s gender support plan from their parents, but the challengers failed to allege any facts that indicate they have a certainly impending injury or a substantial risk of future harm from the policy, they lacked standing. John and Jane Parents 1 v. Montgomery County Board of Education, Case No. 22-2034 (filed Aug. 14, 2023).

Employment Discrimination; ADA-retaliation claim: Because plaintiffs asserting claims for retaliation under the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, are only entitled to equitable remedies, the court joined every other circuit to consider the issue in holding that ADA-retaliation plaintiffs are not guaranteed a jury trial by the Seventh Amendment. Israelitt v. Enterprise Services LLC, Case No. 22-1382 (filed Aug. 16, 2023).

Maryland Supreme Court

Civil Practice; COVID-19 tolling orders: Where the former chief judge issued an administrative order tolling deadlines related to the initiation of matters effective March 16, 2020, and later issued a revised order terminating the tolling period effective July 20, 2020, but the revised order also extended the filing deadlines to initiate matters by an additional 15 days, the 15-day extension applied only to cases with deadlines that were suspended during the closure of the court clerks’ offices between March 16, 2020, and July 20, 2020. In the Matter of the Petition of Kern Hosein, Misc. No. 24, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023).

Criminal; Hicks rule: Where the trials of two defendants were not commenced within 180 days of their first appearance as required by statute and court rule, but their defense counsel agreed to trial dates beyond the 180 days, the circuit court erred by dismissing the charges. Jackson v. State, No. 34, Sept. Term, 2022; State v. Powell Jr., No. 35, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023).

Employment Discrimination; sexual orientation: Where the General Assembly purposefully omitted sexual orientation as a protected category in the Maryland Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, the statute does not prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation. Doe v. Catholic Relief Services, Misc. No. 28, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023).

Sanctions; investigation during election: Where a complaint is made against an attorney who is a candidate in a judicial election, bar counsel’s investigation should generally be postponed until after the election unless: (1) doing so would put an individual or the public at risk from past or potential future misconduct that is within the purview of the commission and that could be avoided by prompt investigation or (2) prompt investigation is necessary to preserve evidence. Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Pierre, AG No. 42, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Aug. 16, 2023).

Tort; sovereign immunity waiver: The Maryland Tort Claims Act’s plain language, statutory framework and historical amendments reflect that the General Assembly did not intend to include federal statutory claims under the statute limited waiver. Williams v. Morgan State University, Misc. No. 9, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023).

CASE: John and Jane Parents 1 v. Montgomery County Board of Education, Case No. 22-2034 (filed Aug. 14, 2023) (Judges QUATTLEBAUM, Rushing) (Judge Niemeyer dissents).

FACTS: The Montgomery County Board of Education adopted Guidelines for Gender Identity for 2020-2021 that permit schools to develop gender support plans for students. The guidelines allow implementation of these plans without the knowledge or consent of the students’ parents. They even authorize the schools to withhold information about the plans from parents if the school deems the parents to be unsupportive.

In response, three parents with children attending Montgomery County public schools challenged the portion of the guidelines that permit school officials to develop gender support plans and then withhold information about a child’s gender support plan from their parents. Terming it the “Parental Preclusion Policy,” the parents allege the policy unconstitutionally usurps the parents’ fundamental right to raise their children under the Fourteenth Amendment. The district court dismissed the claim for failure to state a claim for which relief can be granted.

LAW: In addition to arguing that the district court did not err in dismissing the parents’ claim on the merits, the board argues that the parents lacked Article III standing because they did not allege facts that showed the Parental Preclusion Policy caused an “injury in fact.” The board did not raise this issue below and the district court did not address it. But because standing is jurisdictional, “it may be raised and addressed for the first time on appeal.”

Standing requires either a current injury, a certainly impending injury or substantial risk of a future injury. As for a current injury, they have not alleged any of their children have gender support plans. Nor have they alleged that their children have had any discussions with school officials about gender-identity or gender-transition issues. So, according to their allegations, no information is being withheld from them under the Parental Preclusion Policy.

The parents likewise have not alleged any facts that indicate they have a certainly impending injury or a substantial risk of future harm from the Parental Preclusion Policy. For example, they have not alleged that they suspect their children might be considering gender transition or have a heightened risk of doing so. The closest the parents come to alleging such a possibility is stating that “[f]or all [they] know,” their children “might soon be” subject to a gender support plan that is withheld from them. Without more, any risk of future injury alleged by the parents is far more attenuated than what the Supreme Court has allowed.

The parents also argue that the court should find standing because they may never know they have been injured. The fact that the Montgomery County Board of Education permits its schools to keep information about its students’ gender support plans and related gender-identity issues from their parents, while perhaps repugnant as a matter of policy, does not create standing. Without standing, this court has no jurisdiction to hear the dispute. Thus, the district court’s order is vacated and the case is remanded to be dismissed without prejudice.

Vacated and remanded.

DISSENT: The majority reads the complaint in this case in an unfairly narrow way and thus denies the parents the ability to obtain relief, concluding that the parents have no standing to challenge the guidelines until they learn that their own children are actually considering gender transition. In reaching such a conclusion, the majority totally overlooks material allegations of the complaint about the parents’ injury, which are sufficient to give the parents standing.

CASE: Israelitt v. Enterprise Services LLC, Case No. 22-1382 (filed Aug. 16, 2023) (Judges King, RICHARDSON, Dawson).

FACTS: While working an IT position at Enterprise Services LLC, Jeffrey Israelitt says he was discriminated against because he has disability—an arthritic big toe. After he was fired, he brought claims under the ADA.

At the summary-judgment stage, the district court held that Israelitt does not have a “disability,” and so it rejected every claim except retaliation. And, after reasoning that the Seventh Amendment does not guarantee a jury trial for ADA-retaliation plaintiffs, the district court struck Israelitt’s jury-trial demand. Following the bench trial, the district court entered judgment for Enterprise Services.

LAW: The ADA defines “disability” as “a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities.” Israelitt argues that the district court applied the wrong standard by citing an outdated EEOC regulation requiring a “significant restriction” on walking. To the extent that there is a meaningful distinction, it makes no difference here. Under any reasonable interpretation of “disability” under the ADA, Israelitt doesn’t have one.

There is no evidence that Israelitt’s toe condition impacts his walking in any non-minor way. In fact, the record reveals quite the opposite: Israelitt often walked at length—unassisted—for both business and pleasure. So Israelitt does not have a “disability” within the meaning of the ADA. Thus, despite citing an outdated regulation requiring a “significant restriction,” the district court was right to reject Israelitt’s discrimination, wrongful discharge, failure to accommodate and hostile work environment claims at summary judgment.

This leaves only Israelitt’s retaliation claim. The district court held that most of Enterprise Services’s allegedly retaliatory actions—specifically, removing Israelitt from the daily calls and excluding him from the D.C. conference and Florida trip—were not adverse enough to qualify as unlawful retaliation since they did not cause significant harm. Because retaliatory adverse actions must cause significant harm to be actionable, the district court properly rejected those adverse actions.

The EEOC disagrees. It argues the district court applied the wrong standard. Retaliation claims require showing that a plaintiff suffered a “materially adverse” action. The district court did not use the word “material” in its opinion. Nor did it expressly discuss whether Enterprise Services’s actions would have “dissuaded a reasonable worker” from taking a protected action—the Supreme Court’s standard for a materially adverse action.

But the district court was correct that Israelitt’s discrimination claims failed absent a showing that Enterprise Services’s actions caused him some significant detriment. It may not have specifically used the term “materially adverse.” But by looking for “significant” harm that could have existed beyond the scope of the workplace, the district court stayed true to the “materially adverse” standard. Because Israelitt could not show significant harm resulting from the non-termination actions, those bases for the retaliation claim failed.

Israelitt next challenges the district court’s decision that he wasn’t entitled to a jury trial on his remaining ADA retaliation claim. The Seventh Amendment’s guarantee has been extended “to all suits, whether at common law or arising under federal legislation, where legal rights are involved.” Every circuit court to answer that question, including this circuit in unpublished opinions, has held that ADA retaliation plaintiffs are not entitled to legal damages.

This court now adopts that reading in a published opinion. That means ADA-retaliation plaintiffs are not guaranteed a jury trial by the Seventh Amendment. And the ADA itself doesn’t provide that right either. Accordingly, Israelitt had no right to present his retaliation claim to a jury.

Israelitt finally argues that the district court erred in holding that he did not prove causation at trial. His challenge boils down to an argument that the district court improperly considered an exhibit that was not admitted into evidence during trial.

While it’s true the district court cited an exhibit that was not admitted at trial, that was one of many pieces of evidence the district court relied on in reaching its determination. Even if the performance review was inadmissible evidence the court should not have considered, this court cannot say that the district court clearly erred in holding that Israelitt could not establish causation.

Affirmed.

CASE: In the Matter of the Petition of Kern Hosein, Misc. No. 24, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023) (per curiam) (Judges FADER, Booth, Gould concur) (Judge HOTTEN concurs) (Judges Watts, BIRAN, Eaves dissent).

FACTS: During the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former chief judge issued an administrative order that tolled deadlines related to the initiation of matters effective March 16, 2020. She later issued a revised administrative order that terminated the tolling period effective as of the date the clerks’ offices reopened on July 20, 2020. The revised order also extended the filing deadlines to initiate matters by an additional 15 days.

Kern Hosein, a Baltimore City police officer, sustained an injury while responding to an emergency call. The hearing examiner denied his petition for line-of-duty disability retirement. A copy of the decision was mailed to petitioner on Dec. 22, 2021. He filed a petition for judicial review in the circuit court on Jan. 25, 2022.

Respondent argued that the petition was time-barred because it was filed after the 30-day deadline of Jan. 21, 2022. Petitioner asserted that his filing was timely because the 15-day extension under the administrative tolling orders applied to all matters with filing deadlines that fell within the COVID-19 emergency period between March 16, 2020, and April 3, 2022. The circuit court granted the motion to dismiss, concluding that the extension had applied only to deadlines that were tolled during the closure of the clerks’ offices between March 16, 2020, and July 20, 2020.

The Appellate Court certified the following question to this court: “Does the 15-day extension apply to all cases whose statute of limitations and deadlines related to initiation expired between March 16, 2020, and April 3, 2022?”

LAW: In answer to the question posed by the Appellate Court, the 15-day extension applied only to cases with deadlines that were suspended during the closure of the court clerks’ offices between March 16, 2020, and July 20, 2020.

Judgment of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City affirmed.

CONCUR: The relevant provisions of the relevant administrative orders are not ambiguous. The “additional” 15-day extension was added to the tolling period—the only thing it could possibly have been additional to—initially by the Revised Administrative Order. After the Third Revised Administrative Order, none of the subsequent orders, including the Tenth, purported to alter, expand, extend or amend that “additional” extension into a freestanding extension applicable to all limitations periods and deadlines, regardless of whether they had been tolled while court clerks’ offices were closed to the public.

CONCUR: I agree with the per curiam opinion’s conclusion that the 15-day extension under section (f) did not apply filing to deadlines that would have expired during the COVID-19 emergency period between March 16, 2020, and April 3, 2022. Rather, the extension applied narrowly to claims that were suspended during the emergency tolling period between March 16, 2020, and July 20, 2020. In my view, this court can only reach that conclusion by recognizing the ambiguity of section (f) and evaluating extrinsic indicia of Chief Judge Barbera’s intent.

DISSENT: I agree with Justice Hotten that the order in effect at the time Mr. Hosein filed his petition for judicial review in the circuit court is ambiguous. However, I disagree as to how to resolve the ambiguity.

The context surrounding the adoption of the relevant provisions in the order reveals that, as of Nov. 24, 2020, with COVID-19 cases surging, Chief Judge Barbera decided that the 15-day extension should apply to all matters with deadlines that otherwise would expire between the date when the clerk’s offices closed at the beginning of the pandemic (March 16, 2020) and the end of emergency operations in the Maryland judiciary (which turned out to be April 3, 2022). A contrary conclusion leads to illogical and unjust results that I cannot believe Chief Judge Barbera intended.

Under the correct interpretation of Chief Judge Barbera’s order, Mr. Hosein’s petition for judicial review is timely. The circuit court erred in dismissing this case.

CASE: Jackson v. State, No. 34, Sept. Term, 2022; State v. Powell Jr., No. 35, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023) (Judges Fader, Watts, Hotten, BOOTH, Biran, Gould, Eaves).

FACTS: Under a Maryland statute and corresponding court rule, which are collectively known as the “Hicks rule,” a criminal trial in a circuit court must commence within 180 days of the first appearance of the defendant or defense counsel in that court. A continuance of the trial beyond the Hicks date may be granted only for “good cause.” Where a violation of the Hicks rule occurs, the defendant’s charges must be dismissed with prejudice, unless the defendant or defense counsel sought or expressly consented to a trial date beyond the Hicks date.

In this case, it is undisputed that the criminal trial of three co-defendants whose cases had been consolidated was initially scheduled for a date beyond the Hicks date, and that the trial court made no finding of “good cause.” This court must determine whether the violation of the Hicks rule mandates the dismissal of the charges against co-defendants Garrick L. Powell Jr. and Lateekqua Jackson, or whether these defendants or their counsel sought or expressly consented to a trial date beyond the Hicks date.

The circuit court granted the defendants’ motions and dismissed the charges against them. The Appellate Court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment in Mr. Powell’s case, concluding that Mr. Powell’s attorney did not expressly consent to a trial date beyond the Hicks date. It reversed the judgment in Ms. Jackson’s case, concluding that Ms. Jackson expressly consented to a trial date beyond the Hicks date.

LAW: The court concludes that Mr. Powell’s attorney’s conduct fell within the seeking exception and, therefore, the dismissal of Mr. Powell’s charges was not appropriate.

Mr. Powell’s counsel not only attended a scheduling hearing, he played an active role in scheduling the trial beyond the Hicks date. When the court asked about a trial date, Mr. Powell’s counsel confirmed that the parties were looking for a date “somewhere in October.” When the court inquired about specific dates, the prosecutor provided three dates that fell before the Hicks date—October 14, 19 and 21.

In response to those dates, Mr. Powell’s counsel stated that he was “already in a three-day trial on the 19th.” As an accommodation to Mr. Powell’s scheduling conflict, the prosecutor proposed October 26 and 28. When Mr. Powell’s counsel did not offer earlier dates of his own, the prosecutor and scheduling judge could reasonably conclude that he was unavailable before October 21, and defense counsel should have anticipated “that the next trial date might be beyond” the Hicks date, October 25. Although Mr. Powell’s counsel did not make a statement signifying his express consent to the trial date, the combination of his agreement to a trial date in October and rejection of dates earlier in the month that would have complied with the Hicks rule was tantamount to seeking a trial date beyond the Hicks date.

Turning to Ms. Jackson’s case, based upon this court’s review of the record, Ms. Jackson did not, through her statement to the court confirming the trial date, satisfy the express consent portion of the exception to the dismissal sanction for the Hicks rule violation. When Ms. Jackson stated, “Twenty Sixth, okay[,]” she was acknowledging to the court that she understood that she needed to appear for trial or risk having the court issue another bench warrant.

Based upon this court’s review of the transcript of the earlier hearing in which the trial was scheduled, however, Ms. Jackson’s counsel played an active role in scheduling and knew or should have known that her conduct would result in Ms. Jackson’s trial date being scheduled on October 26. Defense counsel was present and advocated for scheduling Ms. Jackson’s case after the Henry and Powell cases were scheduled for trial, and after the state expressed a desire to schedule all three cases for the same date.

Defense counsel was aware that there was a motion pending to consolidate the trials of Ms. Jackson, Mr. Powell and Mr. Henry, and that Mr. Powell’s and Mr. Henry’s trials had been scheduled earlier that day for October 26. Defense counsel’s statements to the court, demonstrate that she at least should have known that her actions would result in her client receiving the same trial date as Mr. Powell and Mr. Henry.

Judgment of the Appellate Court affirmed in Case No. 34. Judgment of the Appellate Court reversed in Case No. 35.

CASE: Doe v. Catholic Relief Services, Misc. No. 28, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023) (Judges Fader, Booth, BIRAN, Gould) (Judges WATTS, Eaves dissent) (Judge HOTTEN, Eaves dissent).

FACTS: The United States District Court for the District of Maryland certified the following three questions to this court: (1) whether the prohibition against sex discrimination in the Maryland Fair Employment Practices Act, or MFEPA, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation; (2) whether the religious exemption in the MFEPA applies to a religious corporation, association, education institution or society with respect to the employment of individuals of a particular sexual orientation or gender identity to perform work connected with all activities of the religious entity or only those that are religious in nature; and (3) whether the prohibition against sex discrimination in the Maryland Equal Pay for Equal Work Act, or MEPEWA, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.

LAW: In Bostock v. Clayton Cnty., 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020), the Supreme Court held that Title VII’s prohibition against sex discrimination includes a prohibition against sexual orientation discrimination. Mr. Doe contends that, although the General Assembly amended MFEPA specifically to add sexual orientation as a protected category before the Supreme Court decided Bostock, Bostock confirmed protections that already existed under MFEPA’s prohibition against discrimination on the basis of sex.

Catholic Relief Services, or CRS, focuses on the separate enumerations of “sex” and “sexual orientation” in MFEPA’s prohibition. According to CRS, because the General Assembly made both sex discrimination and sexual orientation discrimination expressly actionable under MFEPA, the General Assembly did not understand and intend that the prohibition against sex discrimination would also prohibit sexual orientation discrimination. The court agrees with CRS.

If the court were to read the statutory language in the way suggested by Mr. Doe, the exemption for religious organizations would effectively be rendered a nullity. Every plaintiff who sued a religious entity employer for alleged sexual orientation discrimination would simply plead their claim as a sex discrimination claim to avoid the potential application of the religious entity exemption. The legislative history makes clear that the General Assembly amended MFEPA to include sexual orientation as a protected class because it believed that MFEPA, as it existed before 2001 – including its bar on sex discrimination – did not prohibit sexual orientation discrimination.

Similar to his argument regarding MFEPA, Mr. Doe argues that MEPEWA should be read in harmony with its federal counterpart, the Equal Pay Act, or EPA. Although the EPA does not include a specific reference to sexual orientation discrimination, Mr. Doe contends that the logic of Bostock carries over to the EPA. Therefore, he says that this court should construe MEPEWA consistently with how he expects federal courts will construe the EPA, i.e., reading the ban on pay disparities based on sex to encompass a ban on pay disparities based on sexual orientation.

CRS argues that the language in MEPEWA is unambiguous. CRS contends that the prohibition against sex discrimination under MEPEWA does not include sexual orientation because, unlike in MFEPA, the General Assembly purposefully omitted sexual orientation as a protected category in MEPEWA. The court agrees with CRS.

This statute specifically prohibits pay disparities based on “sex” and “gender identity.” There is no mention of sexual orientation in the statute. In addition, the fact that the General Assembly expressly added protection to MEPEWA relating to “gender identity” in 2016, without also adding similar protection relating to sexual orientation, supports this reading of the plain text of the statute. Legislative history also supports this conclusion.

Turning to the religious exemption, Mr. Doe argues that the language is ambiguous because it does not specify what it means to perform “work connected with the activities of the religious entity.” He contends that the context of the exemption and its legislative history support an interpretation that renders the exemption coextensive with the First Amendment’s “ministerial exception.” CRS contends that the exemption unambiguously exempts all claims for religious, sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination against religious entities, because all work of every employee is “connected with” the “activities” of their employer.

The court agrees with Mr. Doe that the language of the exemption is ambiguous. However, it does not agree with him that the exemption is coextensive with the First Amendment’s ministerial exception. Neither does the court agree with CRS’s contention that the exemption bars all employment discrimination claims based on religious preference, sexual orientation and gender identity against religious entities. Giving the exemption its narrowest reasonable reading, the court concludes that the General Assembly intended to exempt religious organizations from these kinds of MFEPA claims brought by employees who perform duties that directly further the core mission (or missions) of the religious entity.

Certified questions of law answered.

DISSENT: Respectfully, I dissent. I would hold that the prohibitions on sex-based discrimination in both the MFEPA and the MEPEWA bar employment discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, as discrimination based on sexual orientation necessarily is discrimination based in part on sex. I would hold that the exception in the MFEPA for religious entities is narrow and does not permit a religious non-profit to deny spousal benefits to an employee who is married to a person of the same sex and who works in data analysis.

DISSENT: I would answer the certified questions as follows: (1) MFEPA’s prohibition against sex discrimination includes discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation; (2) MFEPA’s religious exemption does not extend to employment activities that are not religious in nature and (3) MEPEWA prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex or gender identity, including sexual orientation.

CASE: Attorney Grievance Commission of Maryland v. Pierre, AG No. 42, Sept. Term, 2021 (filed Aug. 16, 2023) (Judges FADER, Hotten, Booth, Biran, Eaves) (Judge BATTAGLIA concurs) (Judge WATTS concurs and dissents).

FACTS: This proceeding concerns the alleged professional misconduct of Marylin Pierre. The core allegations against Ms. Pierre arose from accusations made in an August 2020 campaign email that was sent by the campaign manager for a slate of four sitting judges against whom Ms. Pierre was running for a seat on the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. The email alleged, among other things, that Ms. Pierre’s campaign had made false statements about the sitting judges, that Ms. Pierre had misstated her professional qualifications and that she had engaged in unprofessional conduct in connection with a lawsuit more than two decades earlier.

After completing its investigation, bar counsel filed a petition for disciplinary or remedial action in which it alleged that Ms. Pierre violated the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct, or MARPC, and the New York Code of Professional Responsibility Disciplinary Rules, or NYDR. The assigned hearing judge found by clear and convincing evidence that Ms. Pierre had violated each MARPC and NYDR alleged. The hearing judge also determined the existence of seven aggravating and four mitigating factors. Bar Counsel filed no exceptions. Ms. Pierre filed exceptions that, in effect, challenge all of the hearing judge’s findings of fact and conclusions of law that were adverse to her.

LAW: First, with respect to the tweet that “some sitting judges who are only English speakers send people to jail because they could not speak English,” Ms. Pierre conceded that the statement is false, but contends that it was not knowingly and intentionally misleading, or made with reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity, because it was based on her mis-recollection of a proceeding. She also suggests that her tweet was protected as a statement of opinion. This court finds no clear error in the hearing judge’s findings.

With respect to the tweet that “[m]ost” of the sitting judges “have worked at the same law firm, go to the same church, and are related by marriage,” the court overrules Ms. Pierre’s exceptions. Finally, Ms. Pierre also excepts to all of the hearing judge’s findings concerning her several campaign statements about an answer another judge gave at a candidate forum attended by Ms. Pierre. On this statement, the protection afforded by the First Amendment for this core political speech is not overcome.

Ms. Pierre next excepts to the hearing judge’s findings that she knowingly and intentionally misrepresented her legal experience for the purpose of bolstering her judicial applications in her responses to question 16(d) and (e). The court agrees with Ms. Pierre that there is not clear and convincing evidence of a knowing and intentional effort to mislead. The court also agrees with Ms. Pierre that there is not clear and convincing evidence that her responses to question 32 on her judicial questionnaires constituted knowing and intentional misrepresentations by omission. However the record contains sufficient support for the hearing judge’s finding, by clear and convincing evidence, that Ms. Pierre’s answer to question 17(b) contained a knowing and intentional misrepresentation by omission.

Ms. Pierre excepts to the hearing judge’s finding that she knowingly and intentionally misrepresented that she had been employed as corporate counsel for Network Engineering on her judicial questionnaires and in her statement under oath. Ms. Pierre contends that bar counsel did not introduce any evidence that she was not employed as corporate counsel for Network Engineering. The court agrees.

Although the hearing judge resolved a factual issue against Ms. Pierre concerning the timing of when she heard back from her insurance carrier, the larger issue is that the investigation should not have occurred when it did. No exigent circumstances existed that demanded an immediate investigation. No client interests were at stake. And there is no suggestion anywhere in the record that bar counsel’s investigation would have been prejudiced by waiting until November 4 or later to initiate it. Given these very unusual circumstances, Ms. Pierre’s exception is sustained.

To avoid the potentially corrosive or otherwise unintended effects that could accompany the pursuit of an investigation during the heat of an election, future investigations by bar counsel into alleged misconduct by a candidate in a judicial election should generally be postponed until after the election unless: (1) doing so would put an individual or the public at risk from past or potential future misconduct that is within the purview of the commission and that could be avoided by prompt investigation or (2) prompt investigation is necessary to preserve evidence.

Upon this court’s independent analysis, it concludes that there is clear and convincing evidence that Ms. Pierre violated MARPC 8.2(a) and 8.4(a), (c) and (d) and NYDR 1-101 and 1-102. This court concludes that clear and convincing evidence supports three aggravating factors: (1) a dishonest or selfish motive; (2) substantial experience in the practice of law and (3) illegal conduct. The court finds no error in the hearing judge’s determinations with respect to any of the mitigating factors not found.

The commission recommends that Ms. Pierre be disbarred. Ms. Pierre recommends that the court impose no sanction. Considering all relevant factors, the court concludes that a reprimand is the appropriate sanction.

CONCUR: I briefly write separately to underscore that the “context” of the case created by bar counsel, addressed so eloquently by the majority as well as the dissent, is deeply regretful to me as reflecting poor judgment by an individual in whom the court invested the authority to investigate and enforce the rules governing our profession.

CONCUR/DISSENT: I agree that Marylin Pierre violated MARPC 8.2(a) by making statements with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity about judges of the Circuit Court for Montgomery County sending people to jail because they do not speak English. I write separately to provide my views because of the extraordinary circumstances involved in the investigation and handling of this matter. In light of those circumstances, I would have dismissed the case and imposed no sanction.

CASE: Williams v. Morgan State University, Misc. No. 9, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 14, 2023) (Judges Fader, Watts, Hotten, Booth, Biran, Gould, EAVES).

FACTS: Michele Williams filed a complaint against her former employer, Morgan State University and her former supervisor in his personal capacity, regarding her termination from the university. In an amended complaint, Appellant added claims alleging retaliation in violation of the National Defense Authorization Act and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The Fourth Circuit certified a question of law to this court, which it has slightly rephrased: Does Maryland’s waiver of sovereign immunity for “a tort action” under the Maryland Tort Claims Act, or MTCA, extend to federal statutory claims?

LAW: The court holds that the MTCA does not waive the state’s sovereign immunity for federal statutory claims.

Starting with the plain text, the MTCA does not define the term “tort action.” In support of her position that “tort action,” as used in the MTCA, encompasses federal statutory claims, appellant contends that three decisions of this court “broaden[ed] the definition of ‘tort’” beyond common law tort actions. None of those decisions supports appellant’s contention that the MTCA waiver extends generally even to state statutory claims, much less federal statutory claims.

There are several textual and contextual reasons that cause this court to conclude that the General Assembly did not intend the phrase “tort action” to extend to statutory claims generally, and especially not to federal statutory claims. First, and most notably, the plain text of the MTCA’s waiver provision does not contain any indication that it applies to federal statutory claims. Second, this court has never held that “tort action” or any similar phrase, either as used in the MTCA or in any other statute, applies generally to state statutory claims.

Third, while the MTCA’s waiver is contained in Md. Code Ann. State Gov’t § 12-104, this court does not construe isolated statutes in a vacuum; rather, it construes the statutory scheme as a whole. Adopting appellant’s expansive definition of “a tort action” would eliminate the General Assembly’s exercise of control in defining the scope of the state’s liability.

Fourth, when the General Assembly has intended to waive the state’s sovereign immunity for purposes of a state statutory claim, it generally has done so directly within the specific statutory scheme at issue. Finally, the General Assembly has demonstrated that it knows how to waive sovereign immunity to federal claims when that is its intent.

Although the court concludes that the text of the MTCA is unambiguous, it notes that its interpretation of its waiver provision is consistent with the statute’s purpose and historical context. Thus the MTCA’s plain language, statutory framework and historical amendments reflect that the General Assembly did not intend to include federal statutory claims under the MTCA’s limited waiver. That holding comports with the purposes of the MTCA. On the other hand, adopting appellant’s interpretation would produce results at odds with the MTCA’s framework and purpose.

Certified question of law answered.