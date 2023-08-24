Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumstances

A Maryland judge may sign a federal U Visa program certification in certain circumstances, the Maryland Judicial Ethics Committee found in an opinion published on Monday.

The opinion, which is based on Title 18, Chapter 100 of the Maryland Code of Judicial Conduct, is limited to whether a Maryland judge ethically may sign such a certification, and if so, what ethical limitations may apply to that activity.

If the judge completes the requested U Visa certification, the judge is likely required to recuse themselves in a proceeding involving the same or similar issues and the same victim or person accused by the victim, the committee found.

The Domestic Law Committee of the Maryland Judicial Council sought the committee’s guidance on whether and in what circumstances a Maryland trial judge may sign a certification as part of the federal U Visa process.

The U Visa program is administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within the federal Department of Homeland Security. It offers temporary lawful immigration status to noncitizen victims of certain crimes who cooperate in the prosecution of those crimes.

Established by the Battered Immigrant Women Protection Act of 2000, the program is intended to protect persons whose lack of lawful immigration status may make them more vulnerable to victimization and to encourage unlawful immigrant victims to report criminal activity and to assist in the prosecution of that alleged criminal activity, the opinion states.

The opinion specified that a judge who entertains a request to complete a U Visa certification should avoid ex parte communications and should ensure that all parties in the underlying proceeding are aware of the request. Additionally, a judge who chooses to complete the certification should do so only when the necessary conclusions can be made based on completed proceedings.

Christina Wilkes, owner of Wilkes Legal, which specializes in immigration law, said there are many reasons why a domestic violence survivor wouldn’t want to go to the police and press charges. While it is rare to seek a U Visa certification from a judge, someone might seek a certification in cases of a civil protective order based on criminal activity, she said.

“By enabling or having the recourse of asking a judge for a certification in a civil process that doesn’t necessarily expose the perpetrator to immigration consequences … if that gets cut off because judges are less inclined to issue certifications, then that would be a negative from the perspective of the survivor,” Wilkes said.

A member of the Domestic Law Committee, which sought the guidance of the ethics panel on this issue, was not immediately available for comment.

The Judicial Ethics Committee consists of 15 members appointed by the Maryland Supreme Court chief justice. Maryland Appellate Court Judge Kathryn Grill Graeff is the chair.