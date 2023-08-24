Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumstances

Rachel Konieczny//August 24, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumstances

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumstances

By Rachel Konieczny

//August 24, 2023

A Maryland judge may sign a federal U Visa program certification in certain circumstances, the Maryland Judicial Ethics Committee found in an opinion published on Monday.

The opinion, which is based on Title 18, Chapter 100 of the Maryland Code of Judicial Conduct, is limited to whether a Maryland judge ethically may sign such a certification, and if so, what ethical limitations may apply to that activity.

If the judge completes the requested U Visa certification, the judge is likely required to recuse themselves in a proceeding involving the same or similar issues and the same victim or person accused by the victim, the committee found.

The Domestic Law Committee of the Maryland Judicial Council sought the committee’s guidance on whether and in what circumstances a Maryland trial judge may sign a certification as part of the federal U Visa process.

The U Visa program is administered by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services within the federal Department of Homeland Security. It offers temporary lawful immigration status to noncitizen victims of certain crimes who cooperate in the prosecution of those crimes.

Established by the Battered Immigrant Women Protection Act of 2000, the program is intended to protect persons whose lack of lawful immigration status may make them more vulnerable to victimization and to encourage unlawful immigrant victims to report criminal activity and to assist in the prosecution of that alleged criminal activity, the opinion states.

The opinion specified that a judge who entertains a request to complete a U Visa certification should avoid ex parte communications and should ensure that all parties in the underlying proceeding are aware of the request.  Additionally, a judge who chooses to complete the certification should do so only when the necessary conclusions can be made based on completed proceedings.

Christina Wilkes, owner of Wilkes Legal, which specializes in immigration law, said there are many reasons why a domestic violence survivor wouldn’t want to go to the police and press charges. While it is rare to seek a U Visa certification from a judge, someone might seek a certification in cases of a civil protective order based on criminal activity, she said.

“By enabling or having the recourse of asking a judge for a certification in a civil process that doesn’t necessarily expose the perpetrator to immigration consequences … if that gets cut off because judges are less inclined to issue certifications, then that would be a negative from the perspective of the survivor,” Wilkes said.

A member of the Domestic Law Committee, which sought the guidance of the ethics panel on this issue, was not immediately available for comment.

The Judicial Ethics Committee consists of 15 members appointed by the Maryland Supreme Court chief justice. Maryland Appellate Court Judge Kathryn Grill Graeff is the chair.

s

Related Content

Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, recession fears

Americans didn’t let persistent inflation and lingering worries about a recession cut into summer spending o[...]

August 24, 2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

August 24, 2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

Southwest Airlines is limiting the opportunity to pay an extra fee and jump ahead of other passengers in the r[...]

August 24, 2023

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, has advised Mysti[...]

August 23, 2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

New full-time undergraduate students admitted to Coppin State University from more than 30 states and U.S. ter[...]

August 23, 2023
A sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, California. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Children’s advocates ask FTC to investigate Google for targeting ads to kids

Children’s advocacy groups allege that Google serves personalized ads to kids on YouTube despite federal law[...]

August 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumst[...]

24/8/2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, re[...]

24/8/2023
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 frauds[...]

24/8/2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

24/8/2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

24/8/2023
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at [...]

23/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar