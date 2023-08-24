New app uses computer vision to ID golf balls

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 24, 2023

SMGB Technologies LLC, a Melbourne, Florida-based company with operations in Westminster, launched ScanMyGolfBall, its flagship smartphone app which uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to help golfers identify the best golf balls for their individual level of play.

Tim Chase, CEO of SMGB Technologies, is the founder and chairman of WMS Partners, a wealth management firm based in Towson. He developed the golf ball database over the past several years and then partnered with technologist and fellow golfer Graham Dodge to create the patent-pending computer vision application.  Dodge is the top executive for two technology development nonprofits, founder of a robotics makerspace in Maryland and a mentor-in-residence at Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures.

ScanMyGolfBall allows users to point their smartphone camera at the golf ball for details about greenstopping spin, drive distance, compression and construction, which is paired with a ball fitting tool that understands how each player’s level of game fits with the scanned ball for more than 300 known golf balls in circulation in the new and secondary markets. The app will also make recommendations about which currently manufactured golf balls are a best fit for that golfer.

