SARAH SAWYER, ESQ.

Daily Record Staff//August 24, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 24, 2023

Principal Attorney, Offit Kurman

Sarah Sawyer, Esq. helps business owners handle day-to-day stresses by guiding them through legal hurdles and representing their interests in the courtroom.

As a graduate of Stevenson University and the University of Baltimore School of Law, Sawyer serves as principal attorney and chair of the labor and employment practice group at Offit Kurman. As an experienced advisor and litigator, she works with business owners from a range of industries through all stages of their business’ operation. Her clients also include contractors working with FedEx and Amazon.

Outside the office, Sawyer works with local nonprofits supporting community youth, including Girl Scouts of Central Maryland. She is also a member of the Legal Studies Advisory Board at Stevenson University, the Judicial Selections Committee at the Women’s Law Center of Maryland and the Associate Leadership Council at Junior Achievement of Central Maryland.

“I am inspiring change and making a difference by showing up in the various roles I am fortunate to play. I am supporting youth in our community through my work with local non-profits, including board membership, serving in multiple roles at Offit Kurman” Sawyer wrote.

She serves on the firm’s mentorship committee, strategic planning committee and its WOMEN LEAD (Leadership, Enrichment, Advancement, and Development) steering committee.

This is an honoree profile from The Daily Record's Leading Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

