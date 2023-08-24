Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Some Maryland school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery

Capital News Service//THE LOCAL NEWS NETWORK//August 24, 2023

Home>Education>

Some Maryland school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery

Some Maryland school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery

By Capital News Service

//THE LOCAL NEWS NETWORK

//August 24, 2023

If you take a look at some of the ways Maryland school districts spend your tax dollars, you may be left with an obvious question:

Why?

In one major case, it’s not a question the spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools was willing to answer. As a result, the third-largest school expenditure in the state remains unexplained.

However, other school districts explained far smaller but surprising expenses for catering at an Italian restaurant chain and retirement gifts at a local jewelry store.

Here is a look at some of the most mysterious expenses the Local News Network found when examining more than 26,000 vendor payments of $25,000 or more made by Maryland’s school districts between the 2018-19 and 2021-22 school years:

In Anne Arundel County, the school district paid $694.1 million to something called “Electronic Funds Transf Program.”

It’s common for people, businesses and government entities to transfer funds electronically. That’s what happens, for example, if you pay your bills online. But bank statements specify who got paid via electronic transfer. They don’t do what the Anne Arundel school district did, which is simply note that a huge amount of money has been transferred electronically without any clear indication of why or where it was transferred.

RELATED: Health care, construction, tech among biggest expenses for Md. school districts

Mysterious as it is, Anne Arundel’s “Electronic Funds Transf Program” ranked as the third-highest-paid public school vendor in the state, behind CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kelly & Associates Insurance Group.

The Local News Network contacted Bob Mosier, chief communications officer for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, multiple times to inquire about the “Electronic Funds Transf Program” and what it pays for.

At first, Mosier promised answers — but then he stopped responding to emails. As a result, Anne Arundel County’s biggest vendor outlay remains a mystery.

In Howard County, the public school system paid $746.5 million over those four years to Kelly & Associates Insurance Group. That made Kelly & Associates the second-highest-paid vendor among the 6,009 companies that did business with Maryland school districts between financial years 2019 and 2022.

“Prior to this fiscal year, we used Kelly & Associates Insurance Group to manage the payments for each of our benefit providers (medical, dental, vision, etc.) and Kelly & Associates Financial to manage all employee/employer payroll taxes and garnishments,” said Brian Bassett, director of communication and engagement for the Howard County Public School System.

While the Local News Network’s “Contracted Out” project focuses on school expenses between fiscal years 2019 and 2022, one 2018 expenditure stood out In Baltimore County — where a $1.57 million payment went to an “unknown vendor.”

In other words, district officials don’t know exactly where $1.57 million went. Charles Herndon, a spokesman for the district, blamed it on a massive ransomware attack that hit the school system’s computers in November 2020.

That attack led to a “catastrophic compromise of all BCPS functions and operations,” Herndon said.

RELATED: Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

That data breach happened when a district employee opened an email attachment that was really a phishing attack. Recovering from that data breach cost the district more than $10 million, district officials said.

As for the data that was lost, “instead of creating thousands of individual vendors, a generic ‘unknown vendor’ was used to restore the accounting,” Herndon said.

While many districts didn’t report any 2018 school spending data because the law didn’t require them to do so, Baltimore County has been reporting that data since 2011, which is why the Local News Network was able to find that 2018 expenditure.

In Prince George’s County, the public school district spent $87,596.83 at Three Brothers Italian Restaurants between fiscal years 2019 and 2022. To be more specific, the district spent $55,321.53 at Three Brothers in Greenbelt during the 2018-2019 school year and another $32,275.30 at the restaurant’s Hyattsville location in the 2021-2022 school year.

The district appears to have a longstanding relationship with Three Brothers. While most school districts in the state didn’t start reporting their vendor expenses to the state until 2019, Prince George’s County has been doing so since 2012. Those older figures show the school district spent $82,505.60 at Three Brothers in 2017 and 2018.

Asked for an explanation, Raven Hill, the district’s associate superintendent for communications and community engagement, indicated Three Brothers is a go-to caterer for school events.

“The catering expenses were spent across many schools, generally for student celebrations and staff/family meetings,” Hill said. “For context, schools often provide food at parent meetings to encourage attendance. Meals were also provided to students at several community schools (low-income population, wraparound services) as incentives.”

In Calvert County, school district officials haven’t been just buying school supplies, textbooks and computers. They’ve been buying wristwatches, too.

The district spent over $25,000 at JW Jewelers, a locally owned jewelry store in Prince Frederick, in 2021.

The expenditure was for 118 watches gifted to retiring employees, costing roughly $218 apiece, according to the district’s chief financial officer, Scott Johnson.

Local News Network Director Jerry Zremski compiled this story based on reporting by CNS reporters Sarah Meklir, Christine Folivi and Zachary Intrater.

Related Content

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to college athletes

Digital technology is allowing some college athletes to get paid by their fans without having to do very much [...]

August 24, 2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, recession fears

Americans didn’t let persistent inflation and lingering worries about a recession cut into summer spending o[...]

August 24, 2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

Sandwich chain Subway said Thursday it will be sold to the private equity firm Roark Capital.

August 24, 2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

Southwest Airlines is limiting the opportunity to pay an extra fee and jump ahead of other passengers in the r[...]

August 24, 2023

Matrix Capital Markets Group facilitates sale of Mystic Oil company

Matrix Capital Markets Group Inc., an independent investment bank with offices in Baltimore, has advised Mysti[...]

August 23, 2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

New full-time undergraduate students admitted to Coppin State University from more than 30 states and U.S. ter[...]

August 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumst[...]

24/8/2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

4 finalists named for Maryland bar counsel job after first nominee rejected

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to colleg[...]

24/8/2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, re[...]

24/8/2023
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 frauds[...]

24/8/2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

24/8/2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

24/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar