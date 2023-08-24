Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Trump supporter indicted in Georgia is also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland

Associated Press//August 24, 2023

Home>Law>

Trump supporter indicted in Georgia is also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland

An official stands guard in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

An official stands guard in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Trump supporter indicted in Georgia is also charged with assaulting an FBI agent in Maryland

By Associated Press

//August 24, 2023

A Donald Trump supporter who surrendered to Georgia authorities Thursday on charges he conspired with the former president and other allies to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss is also facing federal charges that he assaulted an FBI agent in Maryland.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd turned himself in to the Fulton County jail in Atlanta a week after being indicted in the Georgia case alongside Trump and 17 others.

Court records show Floyd, identified as a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago in Maryland on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

An agent’s affidavit filed in U.S. District Court says Floyd screamed, cursed and jabbed a finger in one FBI agent’s face and twice chest-bumped the agent in a stairwell. It says Floyd backed down only when the second agent opened his suit coat to reveal his holstered gun.

The records don’t disclose the purpose of the grand jury seeking Floyd’s testimony. But he was served during the months that special counsel Jack Smith was calling witnesses before the federal grand jury that indicted Trump on Aug. 1 for trying to overturn his election loss.

On the heels of Floyd’s May arrest in Maryland on a charge of simple assault against a federal officer, Floyd got swept up in the sprawling Georgia case in which Trump and numerous allies are charged with trying to undo the former president’s 2020 election loss in the state.

Court records do not list an attorney for Floyd in the Georgia case. Jail records show he was being held with no bond, unlike other defendants in the case who had attorneys negotiate bonds with a judge before their surrender.

Floyd’s attorney in the federal case in Maryland, Carlos J.R. Salvado, did not immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press. Federal court records show Floyd had his first appearance May 15, in which the judge set conditions for his pretrial release. He later surrendered his passport.

The Aug. 14 indictment in Fulton County charges Floyd with violating Georgia’s anti-racketeering law, conspiring to commit false statements and illegally influencing a witness.

TIt says the charges stem from harassment of Ruby Freeman, a Fulton County election worker who had been falsely accused of election fraud by Trump. Floyd took part in a Jan. 4, 2020, conversation in which Freeman was told she “needed protection” and was pressured to make false statements about election fraud, the indictment says.

In the Maryland case, the agents first reached Floyd by phone as they stood outside his apartment building in Rockville, over 20 miles (32 kilometers) northwest of Washington, according to court records. The agents told Floyd they had a subpoena to serve him, and Floyd told them he wasn’t home.

When Floyd returned home with his daughter, he brushed past the agents without taking the subpoena being held out to him, according to a May 3 affidavit by FBI agent Dennis McGrail. It says the agents followed Floyd inside the building and up several flights of stairs.

“Bro, I don’t even know who you are,” Floyd told the agents, according to McGrail’s affidavit, which says the agents made an audio recording of the encounter. “You’re two random guys who are following me up here, into my house, with my daughter. You’re not showing me a (expletive) badge, you haven’t shown me (expletive). Get the (expletive) away from me.”

As Floyd slammed his apartment door shut, one of the agents wedged the subpoena between the door and its frame, the affidavit says.

The agents were heading down the stairs when they saw Floyd rushing toward them, screaming expletives, the affidavit says.

Floyd ran into one of the agents in the stairwell, “striking him chest to chest” and knocking him backward, the affidavit says. Then he chest-bumped the same agent again, ignoring commands to back away. Instead, Floyd began jabbing a finger in the agent’s face as he kept screaming.

The affidavit says Floyd only backed down when the second agent showed Floyd his badge and holstered gun.

Floyd returned to his apartment and called 911 to report that two men had threatened him at his home, one of them armed with a gun.

“They were lucky I didn’t have a gun on me, because I would have shot his (expletive) ass,” Floyd told a dispatcher, according to the FBI agent’s affidavit.

Floyd told Rockville police officers dispatched to his apartment that he didn’t know who the men were. He told them his mother-in-law had called earlier in the day saying two men showed up at her home wanting to talk with him. The affidavit says he showed the officers a text message his mother-in-law had sent of the men’s business cards, which identified them as FBI agents.

Ross Bynum reports for The Associated Press.

Related Content

Judge sees progress on consent decree, but chides police on handling of Brooklyn Homes shooting

The judge overseeing the Baltimore police consent decree with the Justice Department continues to see progress[...]

August 24, 2023

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumstances

A Maryland judge may sign a federal U Visa program certification in certain circumstances, the Maryland Judici[...]

August 24, 2023

Law Digest — 4th Circuit, Md. Supreme Court — Aug. 24, 2023

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit Constitutional; standing: Where parents challenged a portion of sc[...]

August 24, 2023
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 fraudsters

Hundreds of people have been charged with the theft of more than $830 million in COVID-19 emergency aid, the U[...]

August 24, 2023
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Giuliani turns himself in on Georgia 2020 election charges after bond is set at $150,000

Rudy Giuliani turned himself in on charges related to efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump's loss i[...]

August 23, 2023
Allison Polidor is escorted out of the room by Tennessee state troopers for holding a sign reading, "1 Kid > All The Guns," during a special session of the state legislature on public safety on Aug. 22, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

Signs return to Tennessee statehouse grounds after judge blocks new rule largely banning them

Signs have returned to the Tennessee Capitol after a judge agreed to block a new rule advanced by House Republ[...]

August 23, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. counties seek more control over cannabis businesses

24/8/2023

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumst[...]

24/8/2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to colleg[...]

24/8/2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, re[...]

24/8/2023
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 frauds[...]

24/8/2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

24/8/2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

24/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar