Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County leads state in transparency of school expenses

Capital News Service//Kara Thompson//August 25, 2023

Home>Education>

Baltimore County leads state in transparency of school expenses

Baltimore County leads state in transparency of school expenses

By Capital News Service

//Kara Thompson

//August 25, 2023

If you’re curious about how your local school district is spending its money, you can download data from the “Contracted Out” database.

But if you want to know exactly why school districts spend what they spend, you’re out of luck — that is, unless you’re interested in data from Baltimore County.

Thanks to what appear to be two random acts of legislation that took place eight years apart, the General Assembly requires every public school district in the state to report every contract expenditure of more than $25,000, but only requires Baltimore County Public Schools to list a purpose for each payment.

A majority of any school system’s budget is devoted to payroll, said Matthew Streett, assistant director in the state’s Office of Legislative Audits. Whatever is remaining goes toward operating expenses like the bus fleets, food services or even for the curriculum. For these things, districts often hire outside vendors via contract.

School contracting data is much more transparent in Maryland today than it’s ever been, and it’s all because of a series of General Assembly actions that began in 2008.

RELATED: Some Maryland school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery

That year, the General Assembly passed the Maryland Funding Accountability and Transparency Act, which requires state agency expenditures over $25,000 to be viewable on a website created and maintained by the Department of Budget and Management.

Stephen Lafferty, shown in 2018, was a state delegate representing Baltimore County from 2007 to 2019. (Maximilian Franz)
Stephen Lafferty, shown in 2018, was a state delegate representing Baltimore County from 2007 to 2019. (Maximilian Franz)

Similar legislation passed the General Assembly in following years to create searchable websites for school boards of education expenditures, starting with Montgomery County in 2009 and Howard County in 2010.

The General Assembly took up legislation in 2011 to require Baltimore County to report its school contracting expenditures, too — but this time, then-Del. Stephen Lafferty, a Baltimore County Democrat, called for more detail.

“By amendment, we would also add the purpose of the payment and also whether there’s a minority business enterprise so that we can also track that data,” Lafferty said in House testimony on the measure when it was first heard before committee on Feb. 9, 2011.

RELATED: Health care, construction, tech among biggest expenses for Md. school districts

While Baltimore County’s data is messy — it uses several different terms to describe school construction and improvements, for example — Lafferty’s provision provides an unmatched level of detail about how the Baltimore County school district is spending its money.

It’s clear, for example, that building construction and maintenance is the district’s top vendor expense. It’s also clear the district spent $114.9 million over four years to lease personal computers, $48.9 million on utilities, $36.4 million on bus contractors and $34.3 million on classroom supplies.

That level of detail is not available for other school districts in the state because the General Assembly didn’t ask for it when lawmakers passed a contract disclosure requirement bill for the rest of the state’s boards of education in 2019.

The 2019 bill — HB355 — required all school boards to annually report the name of a payee receiving a payment, their zip code and the amount of the payment for all contracts amounting to $25,000 or more. But echoing the 2011 law, it also singles out Baltimore County, stating the district must additionally report “the purpose for the payment and whether the payee is a minority business enterprise.”

RELATED: Data: How Maryland’s school districts do business

Streett said he believes the purpose of every state school district’s contracts and payments would be of public interest.

“From our standpoint, the auditing standpoint, we’re getting that type of information when we get these data dumps out of their financial records so we can see how the payment’s coded, where it’s going, what the purpose is, what financial components that relates to in their budget, and from a procurement standpoint, it would be good to know which contracts are out there,” he said.

C

Related Content

Towson University withdraws doctorate program proposal after objection from AG’s office

Towson University has withdrawn its proposal for a new doctorate program approved in a controversial vote that[...]

August 25, 2023

Anne Arundel joins parade of school districts suing social media giants

Anne Arundel County Public Schools alleges social media companies have exacerbated the mental health challeng[...]

August 25, 2023

Amazon to donate 10K backpacks with supplies to Baltimore students

Amazon is holding a Back-to-School Fair on Saturday at the Robert C. Marshall Recreation Center in Baltimore.

August 24, 2023
The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to college athletes

Digital technology is allowing some college athletes to get paid by their fans without having to do very much [...]

August 24, 2023

Some Maryland school expenses, big and small, remain a mystery

Here is a look at some of the most mysterious expenses from over 26,000 vendor payments of $25,000 or more mad[...]

August 24, 2023

I was surprised when some of my student loans were canceled. Yours might be, too.

The Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of student loan debt [...]

August 24, 2023

Editors Picks

Towson University withdraws doctorate program proposal after objection from AG�[...]

25/8/2023

Anne Arundel joins parade of school districts suing social media giants

25/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. Supreme Court upholds zoning amendment to allow PG County airport redevelopm[...]

25/8/2023

Maryland counties seek more control over cannabis businesses

24/8/2023

Judge sees progress on consent decree, but chides Baltimore police on Brooklyn H[...]

24/8/2023

Commentary

More News

An official stands guard in front of the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Aug. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Trump and all 18 others charged in Georgia election case meet deadline to surren[...]

25/8/2023
A historical marker was placed on the Albemarle County Courthouse lawn on the anniversary of John Henry James’ lynching. (UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA COMMUNICATIONS/DAN ADDISON)

Virginia lynching victim’s indictment tossed after 125 years

25/8/2023
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, center, talks with attendees of the central bank's annual symposium at Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park in Moran, Wyoming, on Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Amber Baesler, File)

Economy’s solid growth could require additional Fed hikes to fight inflati[...]

25/8/2023
United Auto Workers picket outside of John Deere Des Moines Works on Oct. 14, 2021, in Ankeny, Iowa. (Kelsey Kremer /The Des Moines Register via AP)

Auto workers vote overwhelmingly to let union leaders call strikes against Detro[...]

25/8/2023
A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a medication abortion during a visit to a clinic in Kansas City, Kansas, on Oct. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, federal judge rules, despite FDA[...]

25/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar