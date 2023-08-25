Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport to get over $50K for improvements

Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport is a county-owned, public-use airport located three miles from the central business district of Cambridge in Dorchester County. It covers an area of 555 acres at an elevation of 20 feet above mean sea level. (File photo)

Maryland’s U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin on Friday announced $52,538 in federal funding to help the Cambridge-Dorchester Regional Airport in Cambridge complete infrastructure improvements to meet operational needs and safety standards by rehabilitating the airport’s runway.

Funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).

AIP funds various types of airport infrastructure projects across the country, including repairs and upgrades to runways, taxiways, airport signage, lighting and markings, all while creating thousands of jobs. Cardin and Van Hollen also helped to pass the fiscal year 2023 appropriations package, which included an estimated $1.5 billion for AIP projects.