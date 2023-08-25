Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

HEARING EXAMINER II EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING

Jobs//August 25, 2023

Home>Jobs (Classifieds)>

HEARING EXAMINER II EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING

HEARING EXAMINER II EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING

By Jobs

//August 25, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

HEARING EXAMINER II EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING

State of Maryland The Department of Labor, Lower Appeals is currently accepting applications from qualified candidates for the following positions of: HEARING EXAMINER II EMPLOYMENT AND TRAINING (Legal Attorney) Recruitment (#23-002767-0001) Contact Felicia Ransome [email protected] Interested candidates must apply online at: Maryland DBM

To place a jobs posting, contact Joy Hough at [email protected] or at 443-992-7728.

Related Content

(2) ASSISTANT ATTORNEYS GENERAL SECURITIES DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for (2) Assistant Attorneys General positions for the[...]

August 25, 2023

County Administrator- CAROLINE COUNTY

Responsible for the daily operations of the County and reports directly to the County Commissioners.

August 24, 2023

PARALEGAL II MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Paralegal II position for the Maryland Departme[...]

August 24, 2023

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VII DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE SERVICES

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VII position for th[...]

August 22, 2023

In-House General Counsel

Full Time position - 40 hours per week Salary Range: $125,000 - $175,000 based on experience.

August 22, 2023

DEPUTY CHIEF OF LITIGATION CIVIL DIVISION

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for a Deputy Chief of Litigation position for the Civ[...]

August 22, 2023

Editors Picks

Md. counties seek more control over cannabis businesses

24/8/2023

Md. ethics committee says judges can sign U Visa certifications in some circumst[...]

24/8/2023
Coppin State University

Coppin to offer in-state tuition rate to most new out-of-state students

23/8/2023

Jury awards $9M in Baltimore County nursing home bedsore death

23/8/2023

Dwindling COVID relief funding forces tough decisions for Maryland’s count[...]

22/8/2023

Commentary

More News

The national office of the NCAA in Indianapolis is shown In this March 12, 2020, file photo. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to colleg[...]

24/8/2023
Macy Norman, center, serves a table of guests at Puckett's Grocery and Restaurant, on Sept. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Summer spending at bars, restaurants surges as Americans shrug off inflation, re[...]

24/8/2023
Attorney General Merrick Garland, accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, speaks during a meeting at Department of Justice in Washington on June 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Justice Department announces charges against hundreds of alleged COVID-19 frauds[...]

24/8/2023
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Feb. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Sandwich chain Subway will be sold to Arby’s owner Roark Capital

24/8/2023
A Southwest airlines customer service representative, left, assists a traveler at the ticketing counter at Love Field airport in Dallas on May 19, 2023. The unofficial start of the summer travel season is here, with airlines hoping to avoid the chaos of last year and travelers scrounging for ways to save a few bucks on pricey airfares and hotel rooms.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Southwest limits service that lets passengers buy better spots in boarding line

24/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar