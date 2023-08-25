KOHO Korean BBQ House opens at Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hotel Maryland celebrated the grand opening of KOHO Korean BBQ House with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 17, attended by former Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan.

The property’s newest eatery is the first Korean BBQ restaurant in Anne Arundel County, opened in partnership with Maryland-based restaurateurs Nick Son and Steven Wang.

KOHO Korean BBQ House features a wide variety of traditional Korean-inspired dishes, including the highest quality Korean barbecue meats, traditional Korean entrees, side dishes, desserts and a full bar. It opened in the space adjacent to The Cheesecake Factory, formerly occupied by Bobby’s Burger Palace.

