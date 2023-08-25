Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

KOHO Korean BBQ House opens at Live Casino & Hotel

Daily Record Staff//August 25, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 25, 2023

Live Casino & Hotel Maryland celebrated the grand opening of KOHO Korean BBQ House with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Aug. 17, attended by former Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan.

The property’s newest eatery is the first Korean BBQ restaurant in Anne Arundel County, opened in partnership with Maryland-based restaurateurs Nick Son and Steven Wang.

KOHO Korean BBQ House features a wide variety of traditional Korean-inspired dishes, including the highest quality Korean barbecue meats, traditional Korean entrees, side dishes, desserts and a full bar. It opened in the space adjacent to The Cheesecake Factory, formerly occupied by Bobby’s Burger Palace.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected].

 

The KOHO Korean BBQ House will feature a wide variety of traditional Korean-inspired dishes, including the highest quality Korean barbecue meats, traditional Korean entrees, side dishes, desserts and a full bar. (Photo courtesy of Live Hotel & Casino)
A KOHO Korean BBQ House employee takes care of a table of guests during the grand opening of the restaurant at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland. (Photo courtesy of Live Hotel & Casino)
Restauranteur and partners Steven Wang and Nick Son, center, cut the ceremonial ribbon to open the KOHO Korean BBQ House at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland. (Photo courtesy of Live Hotel & Casino)
From left, KOHO Korean BBQ House restaurateur and KOHO partners Nick Son and Steven Wang display a citation from the office of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman. Joining them was Tanner Halleran, representing Pittman’s office. (Photo courtesy of Live Hotel & Casino)
KOHO Korean BBQ House Executive Chef Tai Yi Zheng chats with former Gov. Larry Hogan at the grand opening of KOHO Korean BBQ House at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland. (Photo courtesy of Live Hotel & Casino)
Rob Norton, far right, president of Cordish Gaming Group, speaks to guests at the grand opening of KOHO Korean BBQ House at Live Casino & Hotel Maryland. (Photo courtesy of Live Hotel & Casino)

