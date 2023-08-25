Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Rockville biotech Immunomic Therapeutics doses first patient with brain cancer vaccine candidate

August 25, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

August 25, 2023

Rockville-based clinical-stage biotechnology company Friday announced the dosing of the first patient in its beginning of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ITI-1001, a plasmid DNA (pDNA) vaccine, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a rare but aggressive form of brain cancer.

Dr. Teri Heiland, chief scientific officer of Immunomic Therapeutics.

The study is being conducted at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is being led by Dr. David Reardon, clinical director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology.

Dr. Teri Heiland, chief scientific officer of Immunomic Therapeutics, said dosing of the first patient in the trial is a significant clinical development milestone for the company, representing the first time this pDNA vaccine is being administered in humans.

The single-center, open label, First-In-Human Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and preliminary efficacy of 8 mg of ITI-1001 in newly diagnosed GBM patients.

Heiland added the company expects to read out top-line data from the trial in the second quarter of 2025.

