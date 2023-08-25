Rockville biotech Immunomic Therapeutics doses first patient with brain cancer vaccine candidate

Rockville-based clinical-stage biotechnology company Friday announced the dosing of the first patient in its beginning of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ITI-1001, a plasmid DNA (pDNA) vaccine, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM), a rare but aggressive form of brain cancer.

The study is being conducted at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and is being led by Dr. David Reardon, clinical director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology.

Dr. Teri Heiland, chief scientific officer of Immunomic Therapeutics, said dosing of the first patient in the trial is a significant clinical development milestone for the company, representing the first time this pDNA vaccine is being administered in humans.

The single-center, open label, First-In-Human Phase 1 clinical trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, immunogenicity and preliminary efficacy of 8 mg of ITI-1001 in newly diagnosed GBM patients.

Heiland added the company expects to read out top-line data from the trial in the second quarter of 2025.