Towson University withdraws doctorate program proposal after objection from AG’s office

Towson University has withdrawn its proposal for a new doctorate program approved in a controversial vote that the Office of the Attorney General has said was “of no effect,” a spokesman for the Maryland Higher Education Commission said Friday.

Towson’s fall semester begins Monday, and the university had previously enrolled an inaugural class of doctoral students for its Ph.D. in business analytics.

The university plans resubmit its program proposal to the Maryland Higher Education Commission at a later date.

“TU attempted repeatedly to amicably resolve this situation as we have with many other programs around the state,” university spokesman Sean Welsh said in a statement, alluding to disagreements with nearby Morgan State University over whether the program was duplicative of one at the historically Black school. “We look forward to an improved process that centers the needs of students.”

The Maryland Higher Education Commission’s new leadership, whom Gov. Wes Moore appointed, has called for a voluntary pause on objected program proposals until December, when a legislative work group is expected to recommend changes to the academic review process. Towson received approval in June, before Moore appointed eight new commission members.

“Pursuant to the July 18, 2023, MHEC memo issued to all institutions suggesting a voluntary pause on contested academic review proposals until the legislative workgroup has made recommendations to improve the process, Towson has voluntarily withdrawn its proposal for a Ph. D program in business analytics,” commission spokesman Derrick Coley wrote in an email Friday.

The university withdrew its proposal Wednesday, six days after the Office of the Attorney General said the approval vote for the program was flawed.

Both Towson and the commission had been under fire from Morgan State President David K. Wilson and other advocates for moving forward with a program that he said is unfairly duplicative of an offering at Morgan State.

Advocates for HBCUs and their legislative supporters had rallied to Morgan State’s side and urged the state to rescind its approval.

When asked for comment about Towson withdrawing its program, a spokesman for Morgan State referred to a previous statement from Wilson, saying “we look forward to moving beyond this episode.

“Throughout this process, we remained confident that our concerns would ultimately be fairly addressed,” Wilson said.

Towson, meanwhile, has maintained that its program isn’t duplicative of Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration.

Towson received approval for its program in a disputed June vote.

With seven out of 12 members present, the Maryland Higher Education Commission voted 4-3 in a closed-session meeting to allow Towson to establish its program.

The commission’s decision reversed a previous ruling from Emily Dow, assistant secretary for academic affairs, that denied approval for the program on the grounds that it was unreasonably duplicative of two concentrations within Morgan State’s Ph.D. in business administration. Towson challenged that decision.

Towson had been awaiting direction from the commission after a chief counsel in the Office of the Attorney General wrote that the closed-session vote to approve Towson’s program was “of no effect,” and that the commission was likely required to vote again.

“From a legal standpoint,” wrote Patrick Hughes, chief counsel for opinions and advice, “it is as if the commission had not yet voted at all.”

Welsh, meanwhile, said the attorney general’s finding of “an administrative error on MHEC’s part does not indicate” that Towson’s program “is in any way duplicative of any other program, nor does it have any impact upon the merits for the program’s approval.”

This story has been updated to include comments from Towson University.