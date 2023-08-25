Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Editorial Advisory Board//August 25, 2023

When court hearings need to be in person

//August 25, 2023

At the height of the COVID pandemic, online hearings played an essential role in ensuring that courts were able to dispense any justice at all. The ability to resolve cases via Zoom enabled cases to continue to move without endangering the health and safety of judges, court staff, lawyers, and litigants.

As the COVID pandemic has eased, courts have gone back to in-person adjudication in many matters. Civil and criminal jury trials, of course, are held in person. Other proceedings of a purely nonevidentiary nature, such as scheduling hearings and some motions hearings are appropriate for Zoom.

But some courts continue to hold other important evidentiary hearings remotely (as is their prerogative under the Guidelines for Remote Hearings in the Maryland Trial Courts). That choice has problematic consequences for lawyers and litigants.

In a recent collateral criminal hearing, a witness’ screen froze repeatedly during her testimony, leaving all participants wondering what she had said and whether they had missed anything important. The defendant, on a screen from the facility where he is being held, struggled to hear the proceedings, his face reflecting his confusion.

The defense lawyer could not communicate immediately with his client; his only recourse was to ask for a “break out room” to discuss a key question. And the lawyer may not have recognized that his proximity to his camera made his frustration with the proceedings readily apparent to everyone watching in a way that it might not have been with a little more distance between lawyer and judge.

This collateral hearing had profound implications for the client, but the less-than-ideal conditions under which it was conducted deprived him of the crucial benefits of being in the courtroom with his lawyer.

The benefits to the state of conducting remote hearings in criminal cases involving incarcerated people are clear — the state saves the costs and potential risks and problems of transport (although some facilities have been as unwilling to produce defendants on camera as they have traditionally been to transport them).

But in cases implicating a person’s loss of liberty or continued incarceration, the costs of conducting hearings remotely are significant. When criminal defendants cannot follow the proceedings because of the poor quality of the equipment in the prisons or because of the entirely predictable freezing and lagging that happens in many remote interactions, and when they cannot communicate in real time with their lawyers, their due process rights are imperiled.

Moreover, continuing to hold remote hearings has serious implications for the public’s access to courts. Although remote hearings are, in theory, open to the public, it is not unusual for judges and court staff to send messages that links to hearings should be provided only to witnesses and litigants.

Despite the requirement in the Guidelines for Remote Hearings in the Maryland Trial Courts that courts allow the public and press to access remote hearings, courts have discouraged people who would have appeared in person for hearings involving their loved ones from accessing hearings online.

While the risks of “zoom bombing” are real, access to courts is a foundational concept in the United States. As the American Bar Association notes, “Requiring the work of the courts to be conducted in public view provides an important check on the potential for abuse of power, allowing observers to better understand how the justice system operates and enhancing public confidence in the courts.”

When courts work remotely, they often lack what Justice Louis Brandeis over a century ago called “the best of disinfectants” — transparency.

Technology gave courts a way to continue working when face-to-face interactions were simply not possible. Vaccines and masking have enabled us to return substantially, if not entirely, to in-person hearings.

The Guidelines for Remote Hearings in the Maryland Trial Courts authorize judges to set remote hearings at their discretion. We believe they should do so cautiously. Convenience is not a justification for continuing to hear evidentiary matters in civil and criminal cases remotely, particularly when the choice to do so jeopardizes the constitutional rights of those directly affected and deprives the community of access to courts.

We urge the trial courts to, at the very least, offer criminal defendants the opportunity for in-person hearings rather than unilaterally imposing those decisions.

Editorial Advisory Board member Julie C. Janofsky did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Susan F. Martielli

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.

 

