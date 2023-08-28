Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

Associated Press//August 28, 2023

Home>Law>

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

This 1974 image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, authorities in Massachusetts concluded that Terry, a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago, was killed by her husband. (FBI via AP, File)

This 1974 image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, authorities in Massachusetts concluded that Terry, a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago, was killed by her husband. (FBI via AP, File)

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

By Associated Press

//August 28, 2023

Authorities in Massachusetts on Monday concluded a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago was killed by her husband.

The announcement by the Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois Monday brings to a close one of the state’s most famous cold cases. It was only in October that officials announced they had identified the woman, known as the “Lady of the Dunes,” as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee. She was 37 when she was killed in 1974 by what authorities concluded was blunt force trauma to the skull.

Since then, the focus has turned to Terry’s late husband, Guy Rockwell Muldavin, who had married her a few months before she disappeared. He was also a prime suspect in the death of another one of his wives and a stepdaughter in Seattle in the 1960s. Muldavin died in 2002.

After they married, state police learned that the couple had traveled to Tennessee to visit her family. “When Mr. Muldavin returned from that trip, he was driving what was believed to be Ms. Terry’s vehicle and indicated to witnesses that Ms. Terry had passed away,” Galibois said in a statement. “Ms. Terry was never seen by her family again.”

Based on the investigation into Terry’s death, authorities concluded Muldavin was the killer. They did not provide any more information on what was uncovered during the investigation.

The death of the “Lady of the Dunes” was one of the most enduring and frustrating murder mysteries in Massachusetts.

A young girl out for a walk found the body in the dunes in Provincetown in July 1974. The woman was naked on a beach blanket with her hands severed — so she could not be identified by her fingerprints, officials said. Her skull was crushed and she was nearly decapitated. The cause of death was determined to be a blow to the head and authorities believe she was killed several weeks before her body was found.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston division, said at news conference in October that Terry, who was originally from Tennessee, was identified using investigative genealogy, the use of DNA analysis in combination with traditional genealogy research and historical records.

Terry, whose aliases included Teri Marie Vizina, Terry M. Vizina and Teri Shannon, also had ties to Michigan and California, authorities said.

She was the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Authorities for decades tried to identify her and her killer by exhuming her remains, performing clay model facial reconstruction, and releasing age-regression drawings of her face.

Michael Casey reports for The Associated Press.

s

Related Content

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Lee family urges Md. high court to uphold vacatur ruling in Syed case

The family of Hae Min Lee urged the Maryland Supreme Court to uphold the Appellate Court’s decision ordering[...]

August 28, 2023
Former President Donald Trump exits his vehicle to walk over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia, after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. At right is his valet Walt Nauta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump, 18 others charged in Georgia election case scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 6

Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia are scheduled to be arraign[...]

August 28, 2023
Robert E. Crimo Jr., wipes his face as he listens to Judge George D. Strickland during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse on Aug. 28, 2023, in Waukegan, Illinois. Crimo Jr.'s Nov. 6 trial will go head as previously scheduled. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Illinois judge refuses to dismiss case against father of parade shooting suspect

A judge refused to dismiss the case against a father who helped his son obtain a gun license three years befor[...]

August 28, 2023

Office of Bar Counsel faces staffing woes as search for new leadership stretches on

The Maryland office that investigates and prosecutes attorney misconduct has seen an exodus of laywers and oth[...]

August 28, 2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election

A judge set a 2024 trial date in the federal case in Washington charging Donald Trump with trying to overturn [...]

August 28, 2023

Maryland oral surgeon convicted of murder in girlfriend’s overdose death

An oral surgeon was convicted of murder in the death of his girlfriend who overdosed on anesthetic drugs that [...]

August 28, 2023

Editors Picks

Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Lee family urges Md. high court to uphold vacatur ruling in Syed case

28/8/2023

Office of Bar Counsel faces staffing woes as search for new leadership stretches[...]

28/8/2023

Howard Hughes names new Md. president to lead Downtown Columbia project

28/8/2023

Anne Arundel joins parade of school districts suing social media giants

25/8/2023

Towson University withdraws doctorate program proposal after objection from AG�[...]

25/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Former President Donald Trump exits his vehicle to walk over to speak with reporters before he boards his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Aug. 3, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia, after facing a judge on federal conspiracy charges that allege he conspired to subvert the 2020 election. At right is his valet Walt Nauta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Trump, 18 others charged in Georgia election case scheduled to be arraigned Sept[...]

28/8/2023
Robert E. Crimo Jr., wipes his face as he listens to Judge George D. Strickland during an appearance at the Lake County Courthouse on Aug. 28, 2023, in Waukegan, Illinois. Crimo Jr.'s Nov. 6 trial will go head as previously scheduled. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)

Illinois judge refuses to dismiss case against father of parade shooting suspect

28/8/2023
This 1974 image provided by the FBI shows a poster seeking information for homicide victim Ruth Marie Terry. On Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, authorities in Massachusetts concluded that Terry, a woman whose mutilated body was discovered on Cape Cod nearly 50 years ago, was killed by her husband. (FBI via AP, File)

Authorities identify husband as killer in ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold c[...]

28/8/2023
A man makes a bet at a kiosk in the Borgata casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 19, 2021, at the start of the March Madness college basketball tournament. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

New tool will allow college athletes to report sports gambling suspicions

28/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn [...]

28/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar