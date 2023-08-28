Ravens’ Harbaugh makes AP’s NFL Top 5 head coach rankings

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

August 28, 2023

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh answers questions from the media after an NFL football training camp practice on July 26, 2023, in Owings Mills. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

By Associated Press

Andy Reid couldn’t win the big one until he went to Kansas City and got Patrick Mahomes. Now, there’s no telling how many big games the coach affectionately known as “Big Red” will end up winning.

Reid was a near-unanimous choice by The Associated Press for the top spot among NFL head coaches, receiving eight of nine first-place votes.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five head coaches, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick got the other first-place vote. Kyle Shanahan, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel, Sean McVay and Nick Sirianni each got second-place votes.

A total of 13 coaches received at least one vote, including Pete Carroll, Doug Pederson, Sean Payton, Sean McDermott and Matt LaFleur.

1. ANDY REID, Kansas City Chiefs: Reid won more games than any coach in the history of the Philadelphia Eagles, leading the franchise to six NFC championship games and one Super Bowl appearance in 14 seasons. He went to Kansas City in 2013 and has led the Chiefs to a winning record 10 straight years, including double-digit wins nine times. The Chiefs have hosted the AFC title game the last five seasons and won two Super Bowls in three tries.

2. BILL BELICHICK, New England Patriots: Belichick is one of three coaches in NFL history to win six championships and he ranks third behind Don Shula and Tom Landry on the all-time wins list. However, Belichick hasn’t won a playoff game since Tom Brady left New England. He’s 80-90 in his career in games Brady didn’t start.

3. KYLE SHANAHAN, San Francisco 49ers: Shanahan is the only coach in the top five who hasn’t won a Super Bowl. He guided the 49ers to the NFC championship game last season with third-string QB Brock Purdy and led them to one Super Bowl appearance and two NFC championship games with Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan edged Tomlin for third place by one point. He was named on five ballots, getting two second-place votes.

4. MIKE TOMLIN, Pittsburgh Steelers: Tomlin has never had a losing season in 16 years with the Steelers. He had Ben Roethlisberger for 15 of those seasons but finished 9-8 with rookie Kenny Pickett taking over at QB in 2022. Tomlin has won a Super Bowl in two appearances. He was named on seven ballots.

5. JOHN HARBAUGH, Baltimore Ravens: Harbaugh has one Super Bowl ring and only two losing seasons in 15 years with the Ravens. He edged McVay and Sirianni by one point for fifth place.

Rob Maaddi is an AP Pro Football Writer.

