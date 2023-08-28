The Daily Record announces inaugural Empowering Women winners

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Patrick Brannan//August 28, 2023

Empowering WomenThe Daily Record has announced the inaugural winners for the Empowering Women awards.

This new awards program recognizes companies and organizations that have shown a strong commitment to supporting and elevating women in Maryland. The program builds on the more than 25-year history of The Daily Record recognizing women leaders across Maryland. From Maryland’s Top 100 Women, to Leading Women, which recognizes those 40 and younger, Empowering Women recognizes companies and organizations that are dedicated to elevating women.

“The 2023 Empowering Women honorees demonstrate a consistent commitment to recruiting, hiring and promoting women in their organizations. They also know the benefit of mentoring programs for women and understand the value of women in leadership positions,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “We at The Daily Record are pleased to honor these incredible organizations for empowering women each and every day.”

Nearly 50 organizations and companies completed applications in the first year of the award program. More than 30 were selected as winners this year. See a complete list of winners at thedailyrecord.com/event/empowering-women/.

Winners will be honored at The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit on Oct. 25 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, 621 West Lombard St. in Baltimore. The Women’s Leadership Summit begins at noon and brings together Top 100 Women, Leading Women and other women professionals from across the state to learn from each other and build a network to create change. The afternoon features a fireside chat speaker, panel discussions, networking opportunities and an exhibit area.

The Empowering Women event concludes the day with a networking reception followed by the awards celebration at and additional networking opportunities.

Honorees and sponsors get the first chance to secure tables as attendance is limited. Sponsorship includes a table for guests, multimedia marketing, an ad in the awards publication, logo usage and more. To secure a sponsorship, contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at [email protected].

Sponsors of the Empowering Women Awards are: Presenting Sponsor, Bank of America; Host Sponsor, University of Maryland, Baltimore; and Celebration Sponsor, Harford County Public Library.

Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Oct. 26 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online.

For more information and updated sponsorship information about The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit and Empowering Women, visit thedailyrecord.com/event/empowering-women/.

