Upgrades to Md. treasurer’s claims system see yearslong delays and added costs, audit finds

Sen Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, said large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

The Office of the State Treasurer has seen significant delays and cost overruns as it implements a new system for financial and insurance claims, according to an audit made public on Tuesday.

As of June 2022, the project’s timeline had increased three years and its estimated cost had risen from $9.3 million to $21.3 million.

The timeline extended again on Wednesday of last week, when the Maryland Board of Public Works, comprising the governor, comptroller and treasurer, voted to push the contract term for the project from next Tuesday to September 2025.

Large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting to ensure vendors are sticking to the timeline and cost in their contract, state Sen. Clarence Lam, a co-chair of the legislature’s Joint Audit and Evaluation Committee said in an interview.

“(Agencies) really need to be incredibly vigilant in monitoring and overseeing the vendor that is primarily responsible,” Lam, a Democrat representing Anne Arundel and Howard counties, said in a phone interview. “It’s clear from this instance that there really should’ve been more oversight.

“It’s a frequent story that we see,” Lam said. “This is not unique to the State Treasurer’s Office.”

The Office of the State Treasurer had “significant” vacancies during the audit period of March 2018 to July 2021, the report states.

As of June 2022, 11 of the office’s 60 positions were vacant.

The office saw changes in its executive leadership during that time, and Treasurer Dereck Davis was elected several months after the end of the audit period.

Auditors found that the Office of the State Treasurer didn’t adequately monitor the project administrator developing the new system or pursue damages when there were “severe” implementation problems, delays and cost increases, mostly because of an increased need for technical staff.

But, the office’s contract didn’t include provisions for liquidated damages through which the state could have recouped the added costs.

Without provisions for liquidated damages in the case of a breach of contract, none of the risk for the project was on the vendor, Lam said.

Lam sponsored a bill last session to require state contracts above a certain amount to include provisions for liquidated damages.

The Board of Public Works, which approves most construction and services contracts valued at $200,000 or higher, is expected to publish by Jan. 1 a model policy for including liquidated damages provisions in procurement contracts.

State agencies and other “units of state government” will be required to adopt a policy resembling the Board of Public Works model by July 1.

Lam said Tuesday that the state paying cost overruns because of a contract without liquidated damages provisions “should never happen again.”