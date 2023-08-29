Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Booz Allen opens new Pax River Mission Systems integration facility in St. Mary’s County

Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton announced Tuesday it has opened a new Pax River Mission Systems Integration Facility (MSIF) in the St. Mary’s County city of California, expanding upon the firm’s specialized engineering ecosystem of resources to tackle growing client challenges across the Department of Defense (DOD).

Booz Allen will celebrate the opening of this new facility with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

The new 20,000-square-foot, configurable facility provides a space to rapidly design, develop, prototype, integrate, test and evaluate innovative solutions that address the warfighter’s evolving and dynamic needs.

Located minutes away from the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River and 60 miles south of Washington, the MSIF will act as a hub for next-generation technology and is an extension of Booz Allen’s Lexington Park office, established in 1979, and home to more than 400 employees serving a broad spectrum of clients.

The space features a high bay garage, hardware and software integration labs, an anechoic chamber, and a specialized testing lab to support design, testing and evaluation, warehousing space, and more. The facility will provide integrated engineering capabilities that are innovative, open, and secure, removing costly barriers and enabling the U.S. government full flexibility to design, develop, upgrade and sustain weapons systems organically.

