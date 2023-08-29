Patterson Park parcel up for bid in southeast Baltimore

A&G Real Estate Partners is accepting offers to develop a 0.27-acre parcel of land in the Patterson Park neighborhood of southeast Baltimore, known for its 19th-century rowhouses.

Part of a designated historic district, the property at 12-16 S. Patterson Park Ave. is permit-ready for nine residential homes. It sits across the street from 155-acre Patterson Park, built in 1867 and noted for its greenspace, lake, ice-skating rink, swimming pool, Victorian pagoda and summer concerts, festivals and events.

The property became available through a bankruptcy sale. Mike Matlat, a senior managing director in A&G’s real estate sales division, said the property is a ready-to-build site, with existing buildings primed for demolition and permits have already been secured.

In addition, the property is potentially suitable for Baltimore’s High-Performance Newly Constructed Dwellings Property Tax Credit, which is designed to promote the construction of new housing stock through a five-year incentive for property owners.