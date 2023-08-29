Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Patterson Park parcel up for bid in southeast Baltimore

Daily Record Staff//August 29, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Patterson Park parcel up for bid in southeast Baltimore

Patterson Park parcel up for bid in southeast Baltimore

By Daily Record Staff

//August 29, 2023

A&G Real Estate Partners is accepting offers to develop a 0.27-acre parcel of land in the Patterson Park neighborhood of southeast Baltimore, known for its 19th-century rowhouses.

Part of a designated historic district, the property at 12-16 S. Patterson Park Ave. is permit-ready for nine residential homes. It sits across the street from 155-acre Patterson Park, built in 1867 and noted for its greenspace, lake, ice-skating rink, swimming pool, Victorian pagoda and summer concerts, festivals and events.

The property became available through a bankruptcy sale. Mike Matlat, a senior managing director in A&G’s real estate sales division, said the property is a ready-to-build site, with existing buildings primed for demolition and permits have already been secured.

In addition, the property is potentially suitable for Baltimore’s High-Performance Newly Constructed Dwellings Property Tax Credit, which is designed to promote the construction of new housing stock through a five-year incentive for property owners.

-

Related Content

Sen Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, said large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

Upgrades to Md. treasurer’s claims system see yearslong delays and added costs, audit finds

The Office of the State Treasurer has seen significant delays and cost overruns as it implements a new system [...]

August 29, 2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to stand

A Maryland prisoner did not need to exhaust his administrative remedies before suing over a brutal 2013 attack[...]

August 29, 2023

Federal investigators in Md. unearth $40 million in COVID fraud schemes

[caption id="attachment_619670" align="alignright" width="300"] Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron.[/captio[...]

August 29, 2023
Jessup-based Acme Paper & Supply Co. donated backpacks and school supplies to students at Billie Holiday Elementary School in Baltimore. From left are Joann Straughter, school secretary; Susan Guevarra, assistant principal; Ron Attman, CEO of Acme Paper; David Attman, president of Acme Paper; James Dendinger, Holiday Elementary School principal; and Kori Leach, a community school site specialist with Baltimore City Public Schools; attended the donation event. (Photo courtesy of Acme Paper & Supply Co.)

Jessup-based Acme Paper donates hundreds of backpacks, school supplies

Jessup-based Acme Paper & Supply Co. donated hundreds of backpacks to several organizations, including Billie [...]

August 29, 2023

Baltimore’s Capital Funding Group closes $7.2M for refinancing of Ohio skilled nursing facilit...

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group announced the closing of a $7.2 million HUD loan to support a 75-bed ski[...]

August 29, 2023

UMD Smith School and partners launch sports management program

The Robert H. Smith School of Business has launched a sports management program to develop undergraduate leade[...]

August 29, 2023

Editors Picks

Sen Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, said large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

Upgrades to Md. treasurer’s claims system see yearslong delays and added c[...]

29/8/2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to s[...]

29/8/2023

Federal investigators in Md. unearth $40 million in COVID fraud schemes

29/8/2023
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast “Serial,” has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)

Lee family urges Md. high court to uphold vacatur ruling in Syed case

28/8/2023

Office of Bar Counsel faces staffing woes as search for new leadership stretches[...]

28/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol, Virginia, on June 12, 2023. (Emily Ball/Bristol Herald Courier via AP, File)

After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water p[...]

29/8/2023
Iron workers construct the framework for a Panasonic EV battery plant on May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Quitting, job vacancies down in July in stark sign of cooling trend

29/8/2023

10 drugs targeted for Medicare price negotiations as Biden pitches cost reductio[...]

29/8/2023
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks during the Seventh Circuit Judicial Conference on Aug. 28, 2023, in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Justice Barrett says she welcomes public scrutiny of Supreme Court

29/8/2023
Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows listens during an announcement of the creation of a new South Carolina Freedom Caucus based on a similar national group at a news conference on April 20, 2022, in Columbia, South Carolina. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

Trump chief of staff Meadows says actions laid out in Georgia indictment were pa[...]

29/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar