AG Brown joins amicus brief supporting boosted wages for federal contract workers

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General joined 22 other states in filing an amicus brief on Tuesday in support of raising wages for federal contract workers.

The brief stems from a case challenging the increase in minimum wage requirements for federal contract workers. The states are arguing that both the president and the Department of Labor acted within their authority when implementing policies increasing wages for federal contract workers.

At issue in the underlying lawsuit is an executive order and rule increasing the minimum wage for certain federal contractors, which had been set at $10.10 per hour since 2014. A separate coalition of states filed a lawsuit challenging the increase and sought a preliminary injunction.

The 23 states argue in the amicus brief that the wage increase provides important benefits to employers, consumers and employees, including improved morale, productivity and performance, as well as a reduction in employee turnover. Increased wages are particularly important for groups facing disproportionate income inequality, such as women, people of color, and younger and less educated workers, the states said in the brief.

Additionally, the states cite historical precedent for presidents issuing executive orders setting a minimum wage for federal contractors, pointing to the Obama-era executive order that established a $10.10 minimum wage for federal contractors.

Furthermore, the states argue that there is substantial evidence that the benefits of the minimum wage increase outweigh any minimal costs to employers.

The Economic Policy Institute, in a testimony by Elise Gould in support of the 2023 Fair Wage Act that raises the minimum wage in Maryland to $15 per hour, found that raising the minimum wage advances gender and racial justice.

Additionally, Gould testified that raising the minimum wage improves Maryland workers’ chances of obtaining a decent standard of living for themselves and their families.

Attorney General Anthony Brown said higher wages increase equity among workers, reduce poverty and help ease income inequality.

“Hard-working federal contractors shouldn’t be left behind in the movement toward fair, living wages for all,” Brown said. “It’s time that the federal government pays its contractors what they deserve and what is fair.”

The U.S. Department of Labor and the Maryland Department of Labor were not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

The Fair Wage Act of 2023 goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.