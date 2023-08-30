Baltimore’s Celcy gets financial boost from W Ventures

Venture capital and accelerator company W Ventures Wednesday announced a reinvestment in Baltimore-based Celcy in preparation for the smart appliance company’s Kickstarter campaign.

Celcy, one of W Ventures’ portfolio clients, received a six-figure investment as it readies for a Kickstarter campaign that begins Sept. 12 in an effort to raise funds to roll out another production run.

The company has developed a patented, first fully autonomous cooking appliance that combines a countertop oven with a freezer that stores meals until ready for cooking so that a consumer can peruse available meals and have them put in the oven all from their phone.

Since joining the W Ventures portfolio, Celcy has experienced accelerated growth, clinching victories in multiple pitch events.

