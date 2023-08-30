Baltimore’s Celcy gets financial boost from W Ventures

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 30, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 30, 2023

Venture capital and accelerator company W Ventures Wednesday announced a reinvestment in Baltimore-based Celcy in preparation for the smart appliance company’s Kickstarter campaign.

Celcy, one of W Ventures’ portfolio clients, received a six-figure investment as it readies for a Kickstarter campaign that begins Sept. 12 in an effort to raise funds to roll out another production run.

The company has developed a patented, first fully autonomous cooking appliance that combines a countertop oven with a freezer that stores meals until ready for cooking so that a consumer can peruse available meals and have them put in the oven all from their phone.

Since joining the W Ventures portfolio, Celcy has experienced accelerated growth, clinching victories in multiple pitch events.

W Ventures accepts applications from startup founders on a rolling basis. Portfolio companies receive access to its network of angel and VC investors, as well as business and subject matter experts who can assist in refining every aspect of their offerings. The company provides either cash investments and/or marketing communications services in exchange for equity and offers beautiful office space and living quarters for executives.

Additionally, W Ventures often works with its extensive network to share investment opportunities with other potential investors and to engage expert feedback on potential investments.

