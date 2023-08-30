Crosby takes 3 Gold Aster Awards for health care marketing

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Daily Record Staff//August 30, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

//August 30, 2023

Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications won three Gold awards in the annual Aster Awards program for marketing campaigns conducted on behalf of the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Now in its 21st year, the Aster Awards recognize outstanding creativity and professionalism in healthcare advertising, marketing, and communications. Crosby was honored for these programs:

  • A Gold award for “Dónalos” (Donate That) in the Multilingual Advertising series. Created for the OrganDonor.gov program of HRSA’s Division of Transplantation, the animated, Spanish-language PSA encourages people to register to become organ donors.

Two Gold awards for HRSA’s Telehealth.HHS.gov program, which encourages patients and providers to use telehealth best practices that improve care:

  • “Power Up Your Telehealth” web ads and videos series in the Telemedicine category.
  • “Power Up Your Telehealth” aminated banner ads in the Website Advertising category.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media, and digital marketing services through specialized practices in health care, Government, Nonprofits & Causes, and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks No. 27 on O’Dwyer’s list of national communications firms and is a top provider on the GSA Professional Services Schedule.

