Crosby takes 3 Gold Aster Awards for health care marketing

Daily Record Staff//August 30, 2023
Annapolis-based Crosby Marketing Communications won three Gold awards in the annual Aster Awards program for marketing campaigns conducted on behalf of the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA), a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Now in its 21st year, the Aster Awards recognize outstanding creativity and professionalism in healthcare advertising, marketing, and communications. Crosby was honored for these programs:
Two Gold awards for HRSA’s Telehealth.HHS.gov program, which encourages patients and providers to use telehealth best practices that improve care:
The firm ranks No. 27 on O'Dwyer's list of national communications firms and is a top provider on the GSA Professional Services Schedule.