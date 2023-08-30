Cypriana opening Mediterranean-style restaurant in Maple Lawn

The new restaurant, which is part-owned by ITA Group Inc., a division of the Green Turtle chain of restaurants, plans to open at 8171 Maple Lawn Blvd. this fall, and will seat 180 patrons with an outdoor patio that can support additional seating. (Photo courtesy of CPI Productions/Jeff Sauers)

Baltimore restaurant Cypriana Wednesday announced plans to open a new location in Maple Lawn, a 605-acre mixed-use community located in the Fulton area of Howard County.

The new restaurant, which is part-owned by ITA Group Inc., a division of the Green Turtle chain of restaurants, plans to open at 8171 Maple Lawn Blvd. this fall, and will seat 180 patrons with an outdoor patio that can support additional seating.

Approximately 50 full and part-time employees are expected to work from the new location.

Maple Lawn is being developed by Master Developer Greenebaum Enterprises along with St. John Properties Inc. Bill Holzman, vice president, retail leasing for St. John Properties represented the landlord in this transaction.

Maple Lawn, which contains more than 1 million square feet of commercial office, flex/R&D and retail space, is located at the intersection of MD Route 29 and MD Route 216. The business community is located approximately three miles from Interstate 95, 20 miles from Baltimore-Washington International Airport, 22 miles from Baltimore and 30 miles from Washington.