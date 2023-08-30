Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Md. cybersecurity investor DataTribe receiving $2M in seed funding

Daily Record Staff//August 30, 2023

Md. cybersecurity investor DataTribe receiving $2M in seed funding

Md. cybersecurity investor DataTribe receiving $2M in seed funding

By Daily Record Staff

//August 30, 2023

Software governance automation company Fianu Labs has secured a $2 million seed investment from DataTribe, a Fulton-based global cyber foundry that invests in and co-builds next-generation cybersecurity and data science companies.

Fianu’s platform captures evidence across the DevSecOps toolchain mapped to internal policy during real-time, continuous audits against established risk controls and compliance frameworks. Each software release is accompanied by a Software Bill of Attestations (SBOA) designed to transmit immutable, audit-worthy evidence. By using Fianu, companies can replace opaque manual processes with streamlined, intuitive automation that makes software governance and compliance easy.

Founded by leading investors, startup veterans and alumni of the U.S. intelligence community, DataTribe commits capital, in-kind services, access to an unparalleled network, and decades of professional expertise to give their companies an unfair advantage.

Fianu Labs is a pioneer in the field of governance engineering and RegTech. Its focus is building software products to empower companies to deliver compliant software with maximum velocity. Fianu Labs is headquartered in Washington and was founded by leaders in software governance, co-authors of Investments Unlimited and software delivery experts from one of the nation’s largest banks.

-

