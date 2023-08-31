Law Digest — 4th Circuit, Md. Supreme Court — Aug. 31, 2023

U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit

BOTTOM LINE: Where the record established there was a substantial risk that correctional officials would attack a detainee in retaliation for his role in the attack on another officer, and that the warden must have known about this risk but that he did nothing to prevent the retaliatory attack from occurring, the verdict awarding the detainee $700,000 was affirmed.

CASE: Younger v. Crowder, Case No. 21-6422 (filed Aug. 24, 2023). (Judges RICHARDSON, Rushing, Lydon).

FACTS: Kevin Younger was brutally beaten by three Maryland corrections officers because they believed he had taken part in an assault on another officer. He sued their warden, Tyrone Crowder, along with the officers who attacked him and their direct supervisors. A federal jury awarded Younger $700,000.

LAW: Crowder contends that Younger failed to properly exhaust Maryland’s administrative remedies, and so his suit is barred. This court must first consider whether Crowder preserved this argument for appeal.

Crowder raised Younger’s purported failure to exhaust at summary judgment and on appeal, but not in a motion for judgment as a matter of law under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 50. In the past, that failure would have doomed his exhaustion argument. But in Dupree v. Younger, 143 S. Ct. 1382 (2023), the Supreme Court held that “purely legal issues” resolved at summary judgment are preserved for appeal despite a litigant’s failure to re-raise the issue in a Rule 50 motion. It explained that a purely legal issue is one that “can be resolved without reference to any disputed facts.”

Here, when the district court denied Crowder’s motion for summary judgment, it said: “The Court need not resolve disputes concerning Younger’s adherence to the [administrative] process.” Thus, the district court’s resolution of Crowder’s exhaustion argument presents a purely legal issue under Dupree.

The Prison Litigation Reform Act requires prisoners to exhaust all “available” administrative remedies before filing a § 1983 action challenging the conditions of their confinement. Crowder contends that Younger failed to properly exhaust Maryland’s administrative remedies, and so his suit is barred. This court disagrees.

When there is an Intelligence and Investigative Division investigation into an officer’s use of force, Maryland’s scheme for administrative remedies is unavailable. When the underlying decision to dismiss a grievance as procedurally barred is rock solid, an inmate need not seek additional review of that decision in the hope that the reviewing bodies will act contrary to law.

The Prison Litigation Reform Act does not require that inmates tilt at windmills before they can access federal court. It only requires exhausting available remedies. Because no remedies were available to Younger, the exhaustion requirement does not bar his suit.

Crowder next argues there was insufficient evidence to support the jury’s verdict. To set aside the verdict, Crowder must show that “no rational trier of fact” could agree with it.

Deliberate-indifference claims have both an objective and subjective element. Here, when the evidence is viewed most favorably to Younger, it establishes that there was a substantial risk that officers would beat Younger in retaliation for his role in the attack on Officer Ganiyu. The evidence also establishes that Crowder must have known about this risk, and—despite that knowledge—did nothing to prevent the retaliatory attack from occurring. That is deliberate indifference, and so there was a legally sufficient basis to support the jury’s verdict.

Crowder’s final argument is that even if he was deliberately indifferent, he is still entitled to qualified immunity. This court rejects this argument, as it was clearly established in 2013 that a warden violates an inmate’s Fourteenth Amendment rights when he knows—based on officers’ past behavior and warnings about officers’ excessive use of force—that his officers are likely to attack and seriously injure the inmate in retaliation for the inmate’s behavior, but does nothing to address that risk.

Crowder seeks to avoid this conclusion by recasting the issue as a right to receive a transfer. Crowder argues that Younger is claiming a constitutional right to be transferred to another facility after participating in an attack on a corrections officer. By focusing solely on the right to a transfer, Crowder mischaracterizes Younger’s allegation and so misses the point: He did not have to order a transfer, but he did have to do something. He did nothing. And so he is not entitled to qualified immunity.

Affirmed.

BOTTOM LINE: Where homeowners argued a Prince George’s County zoning ordinance was amended to afford development opportunities to only one landowner, in violation of Maryland’s uniformity requirement, but the ordinance furthered a public purpose, there was no evidence of favoritism towards the one landowner and a regulation’s “site-specific” intent or effect alone does not sustain a uniformity violation, the challenge was denied.

CASE: Prince George’s County Council v. Concerned Citizens of Prince George’s County, No. 23, Sept. Term, 2022 (filed Aug. 22, 2023). (Judges Biran, GOULD, Eaves, Getty) (Judges Fader, Watts, BOOTH).

FACTS: This zoning dispute involves the interplay between the public’s interest in the future of a small, struggling private airport in Prince George’s County and the financial interests of its owner.

The county’s zoning ordinance has historically limited development of housing at the airport to low-density, single-family detached housing. To incentivize redevelopment of the airport, the county council amended the zoning ordinance to allow the airport to develop higher-density housing, including townhouses.

Unhappy constituents challenged the legality of that ordinance in court, claiming that it violated Maryland’s uniformity requirement, which requires zoning laws to “be uniform for each class or kind of development throughout a district or zone.” They argued that the ordinance violates uniformity because it is tailored so narrowly as to afford favorable development opportunities, in effect, to only the airport property. The circuit court rejected their challenge, but the Appellate Court of Maryland reversed, finding that the ordinance violated the uniformity requirement.

LAW: CB-17 furthers a public purpose by incentivizing the redevelopment of land currently used for a nonconforming and dangerous airport. Eliminating the risk of plane crashes, particularly in a residential area, without question furthers an interest in public safety, and Concerned Citizens has not argued otherwise. Moreover, some constituents and at least one local association supported CB-17 because they expected townhouse development would benefit the local economy.

Concerned Citizens, having failed to argue that decommissioning the Freeway airport, or any other similar airport, has no valid public purpose, instead has presented evidence of public opposition to CB-17. But Concerned Citizens conflates public sentiment with public purpose. This court’s duty is not to weigh public opinion or debate public policy, but to determine only whether specific legislation reasonably serves a public purpose.

Concerned Citizens argues that any of the ostensible public purposes for CB-17, even if valid on their face, are mere pretext for favoritism toward Freeway Airport. Concerned Citizens has not, however, identified evidence of favoritism toward Freeway Airport, instead merely insinuating that developers have contributed to the election campaigns of councilmembers.

The record provides no reason to think the council would not have passed CB-17 if some other party owned or intended to develop the airport. The only specific example of impropriety this court has discerned in the record is the allegation by nearby residents that the developer used misleading tactics to solicit support for the proposed development. Concerned Citizens has not shown, however, how the developer’s actions implicate the motives of the council in enacting CB-17.

And, that Freeway Airport’s plans under one scenario might conflict with the public safety interest does not undermine the public safety interest in closing the airport. If anything, Freeway Airport’s alternative plan to intensify flight operations could reasonably heighten that interest. Nor is this court moved that Freeway Airport pushed the council to adopt CB-17 by raising the undesirable prospect of increased airport operations.

Whether the operative word is “bullied,” “pressured,” “persuaded,” “influenced” or “encouraged,” the result is the same. That Freeway Airport, a private company, presented the council with two options — including one at odds with the public interest — does not evidence corruption, but a business decision. Even if the council conceded more than what was necessary to incentivize redevelopment of the property, such miscalculation does not sustain a uniformity challenge.

Concerned Citizens argues that CB-17 is invalid because it is too site-specific. This court does not think that a regulation’s “site-specific” intent or effect alone sustains a uniformity violation. Moreover at least some of the “painstakingly specific” tailoring of which Concerned Citizens complains arose not out of demands by Freeway Airport but, ironically, out of concerns by others that non-Freeway airport properties might qualify for higher-density development.

A finding that a regulation furthers a public purpose does not mark the end of this court’s uniformity analysis. The court also examines whether the regulation discriminates between properties in a reasonable manner. Here, Concerned Citizens has not established that CB-17 discriminates arbitrarily, either by providing examples of similarly situated properties that CB-17 treats differently or by establishing that its qualifying criteria are not reasonably based upon the public policy to be served.

Judgment of the Appellate Court of Maryland reversed.

DISSENT: I would hold that CB 17-2019 violates the uniformity requirement because it singles out the Freeway Property “for disparate treatment.”