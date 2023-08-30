Lawyer who didn’t seek Baltimore officer’s disciplinary file was not ineffective, high court rules

A lawyer who failed to solicit disciplinary information about a troubled Baltimore police officer did not provide ineffective assistance to his client in a 2012 drug case, the Maryland Supreme Court ruled.

Having access to the officer’s lengthy disciplinary file likely would not have changed the outcome of the criminal case, the high court found.

The man at the center of the case, William S. Blake, claimed that knowing about the officer’s past — which included multiple allegations that the officer had planted evidence — could have altered his decision to take a plea deal.

The Baltimore police officer, Fabien Laronde, arrested Blake on heroin distribution charges in July 2012, according to the unanimous Supreme Court opinion. Laronde later testified at a suppression hearing that he saw Blake leave a vehicle, enter an apartment building, and return to the vehicle with a bag of suspected drugs.

He then saw Blake approach another car and hand a woman inside some small objects in exchange for money, according to the opinion. Officers stopped both vehicles and recovered gel caps of suspected heroin from the woman, Laronde testified.

Laronde and his partner searched Blake and the vehicle he had been riding in but did not find drugs at first. Laronde then conducted a more extensive pat-down of Blake, cornering him by the open vehicle door and looking down the front and back of Blake’s pants. Laronde asked Blake to squat down, at which point a bag containing 41 gel caps and 3.5 grams of heroin fell and was recovered, according to Laronde’s testimony.

Blake’s lawyer challenged the legal grounds for the search at the suppression hearing, but did not raise larger questions about Laronde’s credibility. A judge in the Baltimore City Circuit Court denied the suppression motion, which ultimately led Blake to enter a “plea of not guilty upon an agreed statement of facts” (a hybrid plea that allowed for an appeal).

He was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the Supreme Court’s opinion. Blake subsequently filed a petition for post-conviction relief in which he claimed his trial counsel had been ineffective for failing to seek Laronde’s disciplinary file.

The file, according to the opinion, would have showed that Laronde had nine complaints, including six that alleged Laronde had planted evidence. None of those complaints were sustained and several were administratively closed, according to the opinion.

Laronde was fired from the police department in 2016, according to news reports from the time. He was the subject of a number of complaints and lawsuits during his tenure, and was banned from the city courthouse for filming a witness around the same time that a group of defense attorneys launched a coordinated effort to get access to Laronde’s disciplinary file.

Police disciplinary files are now public under a 2021 reform law passed by the General Assembly, but for years they were closely guarded as personnel records that could not be released. The shielding made it difficult for defense attorneys and the public to assess whether officers had credibility issues.

Despite the questions surrounding Laronde, the Maryland Supreme Court found that having access to the disciplinary file likely would not have made a difference in Blake’s case.

Most of the complaints in Laronde’s file would have been inadmissible, the court found, and there is no evidence that the state knew about video evidence that raised further questions about Laronde’s credibility until several years later, when the victim in a 2013 police shooting sued the police department.

Blake’s lawyer also was not ineffective, the court decided, because his trial strategy was to raise questions about the constitutionality of the search that turned up heroin, not to challenge Laronde’s version of events by impeaching him on the stand.

Blake also has never testified that the search occurred differently than Laronde said, and it’s possible prosecutors could have brought another officer to testify who would have backed up Laronde’s story.

“We conclude there was no reasonable possibility that the results of the proceeding would have been different had trial counsel had access to the IAD files,” Justice Brynja M. Booth wrote.

“The admissibility of suppressed evidence bears on materiality, and given the totality of the circumstances, the evidence of misconduct allegations against Officer Laronde did not create a reasonable probability that the suppression motion would have been granted.”

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender, which represented Blake in his post-conviction petition, did not respond to a request for comment.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: “By applying established law, the Supreme Court of Maryland agreed with the state that the defendant did not receive ineffective counsel, nor that the records the defendant claimed (he) should have been received would have made a difference in this case.”