Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D. | LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health recently announced the promotion of Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D., to director of the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai and Northwest hospitals and senior physician executive of the oncology service line across the entire LifeBridge Health system.

