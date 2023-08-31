Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D. | LifeBridge Health

Daily Record Staff//August 30, 2023

Home>Movers and Shakers>

Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D. | LifeBridge Health

Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D. | LifeBridge Health

By Daily Record Staff

//August 30, 2023

LifeBridge Health recently announced the promotion of Pallavi P. Kumar, M.D., to director of the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai and Northwest hospitals and senior physician executive of the oncology service line across the entire LifeBridge Health system.

Announce your new employees, promotions, board positions, community notes and leaders in your organization to The Daily Record’s influential audience.

Click here to make a Movers & Shakers submission and to find out more.

-

Related Content

A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, on May 31, 2023. (Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

US economic growth in Q2 revised down to 2.1% annual rate

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience.

August 30, 2023

American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize a strike, although a walkout still unlikely

Flight attendants at American Airlines voted overwhelmingly to authorize union leaders to call for a strike.

August 30, 2023

Md. cybersecurity investor DataTribe receiving $2M in seed funding

Fianu Labs has secured a $2 million seed investment from Fulton-based global cyber foundry DataTribe.

August 30, 2023
The Transamerica building in Baltimore. (The Daily Record / Maximilian Franz)

Transamerica brings back popular small business incentive campaign

Baltimore-based Transamerica is bringing back 401(k)ares, its small business incentive campaign.

August 30, 2023
Iron workers construct the framework for a Panasonic EV battery plant on May 18, 2023, near DeSoto, Kansas. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Quitting, job vacancies down in July in stark sign of cooling trend

Businesses posted far fewer open jobs in July and the number of Americans quitting their jobs fell sharply for[...]

August 29, 2023
The logo for 3M appears on a screen above the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange in 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

3M agrees to pay $6B to settle earplug lawsuits from service members

3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle numerous lawsuits from U.S. service members who say they experienced[...]

August 29, 2023

Editors Picks

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Joined by FCC chair, Moore urges Marylanders to tap broadband aid

30/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Lawyer who didn’t seek Baltimore officer’s disciplinary file was not[...]

30/8/2023
Attorney General Anthony Brown said higher wages increase equity among workers, reduce poverty, and help ease income inequality.

AG Brown joins amicus brief supporting boosted wages for federal contract worker[...]

30/8/2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to s[...]

29/8/2023
Sen Clarence Lam, D-Baltimore and Howard counties, said large-scale information technology projects can get “unwieldy” and require state agencies to have constant oversight and progress reporting. (The Daily Record/Bryan P. Sears)

Upgrades to Md. treasurer’s claims system see yearslong delays and added c[...]

29/8/2023

Commentary

More News

A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, on May 31, 2023. (Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

US economic growth in Q2 revised down to 2.1% annual rate

30/8/2023

American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize a strike, although a walko[...]

30/8/2023
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building in New York on Aug. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Judge holds Giuliani liable in Georgia election workers’ defamation case

30/8/2023
Julie Su, acting labor secretary, speaks during an impromptu appearance at the "Democracy for the People" tour, a race and democracy summit sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus on July 28, 2023, in Houston. “I’ve heard from workers again and again about working long hours, for no extra pay, all while earning low salaries that don’t come anywhere close to compensating them for their sacrifices,” Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su said in a statement Wednesday. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

Millions more workers would be entitled to overtime pay under proposed rule

30/8/2023
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the newspaper's building, awaiting unbundling, sorting and distribution, on Aug. 16, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

Judge tells Kansas authorities to destroy copies of newspaper’s files take[...]

30/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar