Sally Hebner | Greenberg Gibbons

Greenberg Gibbons appoints Sally Hebner as Chief Financial Officer. She will oversee all financial, accounting and investment responsibilities for the rapidly growing real estate company. Hebner has more than 20 years of experience in finance and will be an important asset to the leadership team.

