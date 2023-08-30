UMD Smith School to host customer analytics workshop

The Office of Executive Education at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will present “Step-by-Step Customer Analytics for Your Business,” a virtual workshop for professionals in business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-customer (B2C) settings.

Registrants can choose between separate, Zoom-delivered weekday-evening and weekend sessions Oct. 9-22.

The sessions will explore measuring customer metrics and explain how to interpret and link them to the company’s performance through data storytelling. A focus will be on identifying and measuring meaningful customer engagement metrics throughout the customer journey and aligning them with the company’s core metrics.

The workshop is designed especially to equip marketplace practitioners or analysts in B2B or B2C companies to identify and develop appropriate metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs), measure acquisition, retention and engagement, understand the tools and techniques needed to calculate Customer Lifetime Value and describe marketing ROI and customer unit economics.

Instructor Ali Pilehvar, a product analytics director for Realtor.com, holds a doctorate in operations management with 10-plus years of data analytics experience. His expertise covers optimizing customer behavior by building standardized metric stores, executive KPI dashboards and data products.