Weinberg Foundation gives record $500K to St. Michaels Community Center to support capital campaign

St. Michaels Community Center Executive Director Patrick Rofe stands at the front entrance of SMCC’s building now under major renovations. SMCC recently received a $500,000 grant from the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, representing the largest grant SMCC has ever received from a private foundation. (Photo courtesy of St. Michael's Community Center)

With a grant of $500,000 from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the largest it has ever received from a private foundation, the St. Michaels Community Center (SMCC) is poised to finish the total renovation of its aged building and provide enhanced services to the most vulnerable in the Bay Hundred area of Talbot County and throughout the Mid-Shore.

When SMCC reopens early next year the new facilities – well-equipped classrooms, a technology center, and a modern commercial kitchen are all part of the renovation – will allow for expanded programming.

SMCC is close to completing its $4.5 million Capital Campaign. It has received $1.75 million from the state of Maryland, the federal government and the town of St. Michaels as well as more than $1.5 million in donations from individuals and $750,000 in major foundation grants.