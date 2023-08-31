Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Clean energy project completed in Anne Arundel County

Daily Record Staff//August 31, 2023

Home>maryland news>

Clean energy project completed in Anne Arundel County

Clean energy project completed in Anne Arundel County

By Daily Record Staff

//August 31, 2023

Anne Arundel County Steuart Pittman, right, helps kick off the celebration celebrated the completion of a solar project providing clean energy to the Bureau of Utility Operations (BUO) Complex in Millersville. (Submitted photo)
Anne Arundel County Steuart Pittman, right, helps kick off the celebration celebrated the completion of a solar project providing clean energy to the Bureau of Utility Operations (BUO) Complex in Millersville. (Submitted photo)

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, the Anne Arundel County Department of Public Works (DPW) and officials from the Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) and Standard Solar officially celebrated the completion of a solar project providing clean energy to the Bureau of Utility Operations (BUO) Complex in Millersville.

The event highlighted the capital project that consists of a combination of four carports and seven rooftop solar arrays, producing 1.3 megawatts (MW) of power.

DPW engineers utilized a $3 Million Alternate Source of Energy Project Grant from the Maryland Department of Environment’s Energy Water Infrastructure Program (EWIP). The EWIP grant represents 73% of the $4,110,394 total project investment. The project will offset more than 90% of the current electricity demand at the complex.

Rockville-based Standard Solar was selected by Anne Arundel County to design and build the carport and rooftop solar arrays.

The system is expected to satisfy more than 90% of the total annual electricity needs of the BUO Complex. In the first year of production, the combined systems are predicted to generate 1,645 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity.

A total of 2,932 solar modules were installed in the project, including 1,532 rooftop-mounted and 1,400 in a parking lot canopy.

The estimated annual energy production from solar is 1,645,580 kilowatt hours of electricity.

The electricity generated from the solar panels will be applied to the electricity accounts for the complex through BGE’s Net Aggregate Metering program. As the County becomes more energy efficient at the complex, solar electricity could exceed demand. In April of each year, BGE is required to refund the County for any unused solar electricity over the previous 12 months.
Approximately 1,600 Solar Renewable Energy Credits (SRecs) will be generated each year which have value in the renewable energy market.

s

Related Content

Qdoba location coming to downtown Baltimore

Qdoba signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location in downtown Baltimo[...]

August 31, 2023
Music & Arts is headquartered in Frederick and it operates more than 500 retail and affiliate locations with more than 200 dedicated educational representatives servicing schools across the country. (File photo)

Music & Arts adding 20th Md. location with expansion in Westminster

Music & Arts will open its 20th Maryland location with a new store in Westminster.

August 31, 2023

Ryder Transportation Solutions workers in PG County join Teamsters Local 355

Workers at Ryder Transportation Solutions in Landover announced Thursday that its members have voted to join T[...]

August 31, 2023
This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, New Mexico. (AP Photo/File)

Top prosecutors in Md., 13 other states back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons test...

Top prosecutors from Maryland and 13 other states are supporting efforts to compensate people sickened by expo[...]

August 31, 2023
The Hubert H. Humphrey Building in Washington houses the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. (Wikimedia Commons /Missvain / CC BY-SA 3.0)

Children in Md., other states getting wrongly dropped from Medicaid because of automation ‘gli...

Children in many states, including Maryland, are being wrongly cut off from Medicaid because of a “glitch,�[...]

August 31, 2023

Weinberg Foundation gives record $500K to St. Michaels Community Center to support capital campaign

With a grant of $500,000 from The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, the largest it has ever received fro[...]

August 30, 2023

Editors Picks

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Personal Injury & Medical Malpract[...]

31/8/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Joined by FCC chair, Moore urges Marylanders to tap broadband aid

30/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Lawyer who didn’t seek Baltimore officer’s disciplinary file was not[...]

30/8/2023
Attorney General Anthony Brown said higher wages increase equity among workers, reduce poverty, and help ease income inequality.

AG Brown joins amicus brief supporting boosted wages for federal contract worker[...]

30/8/2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to s[...]

29/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph Biggs walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, fFle)

Ex-Proud Boys organizer gets second longest sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

31/8/2023
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Clarence Thomas speaks at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Supreme Court justice reports 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last yea[...]

31/8/2023
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, says he’ll sk[...]

31/8/2023

Marijuana recommendation by US health agency hailed as first step to easing rest[...]

31/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trump dismissive as NY attorney general accuses him of inflating his net worth b[...]

31/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar