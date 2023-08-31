Md. high court upholds $7M adultery award in postnuptial agreement

In an opinion by Justice Michele D. Hotten, the high court held that spouses may allocate marital assets in the event of divorce based on adultery, as supported by Maryland’s public policy, which permits spouses to transfer assets to each other based on adultery that leads to the dissolution of a marriage.

The case centers on Thomas Lloyd and Anna Niceta, formerly husband and wife. Lloyd is a grandson of the late socialite and philanthropist Rachel Lambert Mellon, and Niceta served as White House social secretary during the Trump administration.

Niceta had taken Lloyd back after his earlier affair in 2014 on the condition that they reach a postnuptial agreement.

The agreement, reached in 2015, called for a lump sum payment of $7 million if Lloyd engaged outside of marriage in sexual intercourse or romantic kissing, hugging, fondling, embracing, emailing, or sexting.

Hotten wrote that the lump sum payment did not restrict Lloyd’s ability to foster platonic relationships and did not require the parties to remain married, but only required Lloyd to remain faithful to Niceta.

Furthermore, Hotten wrote, the monetary awards under Fam. Law § 8-205(a)(1) cannot exceed the value of the marital estate. Here, the $7 million transfer would be made from Lloyd’s 50% share of Column B Assets, which were specified in the agreement.

Hotten wrote that Maryland public policy supports spouses negotiating in good faith to condition a transfer of marital assets upon the dissolution of a marriage when a spouse is adulterous.

The former Chevy Chase couple’s courtroom odyssey began in Montgomery County Circuit Court, which awarded $7 million to Niceta and granted her a divorce from Lloyd on grounds of adultery in October 2021.

On appeal, the Maryland Appellate Court said the postnuptial agreement contained mutual sacrifices, or consideration, in that Niceta expressly agreed to forgo her right to seek a divorce and instead work on reconciling the marriage in return for Lloyd’s pledge to pay her $7 million if he strayed again.

The circuit court and the high court relied on McGeehan v. McGeehan, which held that the parties’ intent is the relevant analysis in determining whether property acquired after a specific agreement constitutes nonmarital property.

Although Lloyd argued that the General Assembly has not expressly authorized penalties in marital agreements, the high court found that the lump sum payment is not a penalty as the term applies to liquidated damages clauses, but rather “a conditional allocation of marital assets.”

Lloyd argued that it is dangerous for the Maryland Supreme Court to “dabble” with adultery penalties in marital agreements, which he said will exacerbate spousal abuse and become “instruments of fear and coercion.” However, the court rejected this argument.

Cheryl New, co-counsel with Jeff Evan Lawinger of New & Lowinger, P.C. for Niceta, said this ruling was helpful for the Maryland bar and parties in drafting these types of agreements.

“This gives a clear directive and makes clear the McGeehan case that parties are free to enter into agreements with provisions, such as those in [this] case that addresses the issues of fault,” New said. “This is wonderful and illustrative for the bar and practitioners in the state of Maryland.”

New said it’s important to note that the court did not go so far as to state its opinion on premarital agreements.

Co-counsel for Lloyd were not immediately available for comment.