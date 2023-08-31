Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Qdoba location coming to downtown Baltimore

Daily Record Staff//August 31, 2023

By Daily Record Staff

Fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain Qdoba announced Thursday that it signed a lease with Owings Mills-based real estate company David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location in downtown Baltimore.

The restaurant is expected to open at 426 W. Baltimore St. in the third quarter of 2023. The 400 W. Baltimore Street project is in the heart of Baltimore’s Educational and Cultural District next to University of Maryland Medical System and only blocks from Camden Yards, the Baltimore Convention Center, CFG Arena and Lexington Market.

The location delivers 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space with street level suites on both borth and south sides of Baltimore Street. Current tenants include national retailers such as Starbucks, Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, Nando’s Peri-Peri and Taco Town.

