Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Top prosecutors in Md., 13 other states back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

Associated Press//August 31, 2023

Home>Law>

Top prosecutors in Md., 13 other states back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, New Mexico. (AP Photo/File)

This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, New Mexico. (AP Photo/File)

Top prosecutors in Md., 13 other states back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

By Associated Press

//August 31, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and 13 other top prosecutors from around the U.S. are throwing their support behind efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.

The Democratic officials sent a letter Wednesday to congressional leaders, saying “it’s time for the federal government to give back to those who sacrificed so much.”

The letter refers to the estimated half a million people who lived within a 150-mile radius of the Trinity Test site in southern New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated in 1945. It also pointed to thousands of people in Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Montana and Guam who currently are not eligible under the existing compensation program.

The U.S. Senate voted recently to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act as part of a massive defense spending bill. Supporters are hopeful the U.S. House will include the provisions in its version of the bill, and President Joe Biden has indicated his support.

“We finally have an opportunity to right this historic wrong,” Torrez said in a statement.

The hit summer film “Oppenheimer” about the top-secret Manhattan Project and the dawn of the nuclear age during World War II brought new attention to a decadeslong efforts to extend compensation for families who were exposed to fallout and still grapple with related illness.

It hits close to home for Torrez, who spent summers visiting his grandmother in southern New Mexico, who lived about 70 miles (110 kilometers) from where the Trinity Test was conducted. She used rainwater from her cistern for cooking and cleaning, unaware that it was likely contaminated as a result of the detonation.

The attorneys general who signed onto Torrez’s letter are from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

The attorneys mentioned the work of a team of researchers who mapped radioactive fallout from nuclear weapons tests in the U.S., starting with the Trinity Test in 1945. The model shows the explosions carried out in New Mexico and Nevada between 1945 and 1962 led to widespread radioactive contamination, with Trinity making a significant contribution to exposure in New Mexico. Fallout reached 46 states as well as parts of Canada and Mexico.

“Without any warning or notification, this one test rained radioactive material across the homes, water, and food of thousands of New Mexicans,” the letter states. “Those communities experienced the same symptoms of heart disease, leukemia, and other cancers as the downwinders in Nevada.”

The letter also refers to an assessment by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which acknowledged that exposure rates in public areas from the Trinity explosion were measured at levels 10,000 times higher than currently allowed.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, the New Mexico Democrat who has been leading the effort to expand the compensation program to include New Mexico’s downwinders and others in the West, held a listening session in Albuquerque last Thursday. Those exposed to radiation while working in uranium mines and mills spoke at the gathering about their experiences.

Luján in an interview called it a tough issue, citing the concerns about cost that some lawmakers have and the tears that are often shared by families who have had to grapple with cancer and other health problems as a result of exposure.

“It’s important for everyone to learn these stories and embrace what happened,” he said, “so that we can all make things better.”

Susan Montoya Bryan reports for The Associated Press.

l

Related Content

Qdoba location coming to downtown Baltimore

Qdoba signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location in downtown Baltimo[...]

August 31, 2023

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows modest rise, in latest sign of slowing price increases

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling [...]

August 31, 2023
A worker prepares materials and construction parts at the Boeing Interiors Responsibility Center in North Charleston, South Carolina, on May 31, 2023. (Gavin McIntyre/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool, File)

US economic growth in Q2 revised down to 2.1% annual rate

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% annual pace from April through June, showing continued resilience.

August 30, 2023

American Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize a strike, although a walkout still unlikely

Flight attendants at American Airlines voted overwhelmingly to authorize union leaders to call for a strike.

August 30, 2023

Md. cybersecurity investor DataTribe receiving $2M in seed funding

Fianu Labs has secured a $2 million seed investment from Fulton-based global cyber foundry DataTribe.

August 30, 2023
The Transamerica building in Baltimore. (The Daily Record / Maximilian Franz)

Transamerica brings back popular small business incentive campaign

Baltimore-based Transamerica is bringing back 401(k)ares, its small business incentive campaign.

August 30, 2023

Editors Picks

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Personal Injury & Medical Malpract[...]

31/8/2023
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore talks to reporters during a media availability on April 27, 2023 in Annapolis. Moore said he is planning to sign gun-control legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly earlier this month. (AP Photo/Brian Witte)

Joined by FCC chair, Moore urges Marylanders to tap broadband aid

30/8/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Lawyer who didn’t seek Baltimore officer’s disciplinary file was not[...]

30/8/2023
Attorney General Anthony Brown said higher wages increase equity among workers, reduce poverty, and help ease income inequality.

AG Brown joins amicus brief supporting boosted wages for federal contract worker[...]

30/8/2023

4th Circuit rules for Md. prisoner attacked by guards, allows $700K verdict to s[...]

29/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, center, and Joseph Biggs walk toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, fFle)

Ex-Proud Boys organizer gets second longest sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

31/8/2023
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Clarence Thomas speaks at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Sept. 16, 2021. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

Supreme Court justice reports 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last yea[...]

31/8/2023
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the Des Moines International Airport after a visit to the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election subversion case, says he’ll sk[...]

31/8/2023

Marijuana recommendation by US health agency hailed as first step to easing rest[...]

31/8/2023
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before boarding his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Trump dismissive as NY attorney general accuses him of inflating his net worth b[...]

31/8/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar