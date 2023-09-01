Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES

Jobs//September 1, 2023

//September 1, 2023

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position for the Department of Human Services in the Offices of Child Support for both Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties.

Closing Date Friday, September 15, 2023.

See full ad at

www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

