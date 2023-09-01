Jobs//September 1, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT
ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL VI DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES
The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General VI position for the Department of Human Services in the Offices of Child Support for both Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties.
Closing Date Friday, September 15, 2023.
See full ad at
www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov
EOE
To place a jobs posting, contact Joy Hough at [email protected] or at 443-992-7728.