Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

A former prisoner who was attacked by three other inmates at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in 2017 has won a $4 million jury verdict against the state of Maryland, a former warden and a correctional officer, the man’s lawyer said.

A Baltimore County jury returned the verdict this week in favor of Michael Young, who was stabbed 17 times during the attack.

Young’s lawsuit alleged that correctional officer Jeremy Wright intentionally opened Young’s cell door in order to allow the assault. Other inmates on the tier had already left to go into the recreation hall, leaving Young alone with his assailants.

The attackers fashioned knives from their metal bunks and lockers, according to the lawsuit. Young managed to escape the attack in his cell and run onto the tier, where Wright was stationed, but Wright ignored Young as he ran past into the rec area and was attacked a second time, the lawsuit claimed.

Young survived the attack but was seriously injured. He had previously raised concerns with the warden, Richard Dovey, that his life was in danger because he was housed in a facility where he complained about sexual harassment by guards, according to Young’s lawyer, Cary Hansel.

The warden did not investigate Young’s concerns or Young’s claim that guards were diverting his written complaints. Hansel said that Wright and the attackers were never charged or disciplined.

The lawsuit claimed that the state failed to take steps that could have prevented the attack, such as having more correctional officers present when many inmates are moving from one area to another, moving fewer inmates at once, and removing the metal lockers that inmates could use to make weapons.

Baltimore County jurors found negligence on the part of Wright and Dovey, awarding $1 million against each. The jury also awarded Young an additional $2 million against the state of Maryland for a “persistent pattern and practice of unconstitutional mistreatment of incarcerated persons,” according to Hansel.

Young’s legal team presented evidence of eight similar cases in the three years prior to the attack on Young.

Tiana Boardman, a lawyer with Hansel Law PC, tried the case with Hansel.

“Mr. Young went through something incredibly horrific and entirely preventable,” Boardman said. “We’re thankful that the jury not only heard him, but held the State and their employees accountable.”

A spokesperson for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office declined to comment.