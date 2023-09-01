Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

Madeleine O'Neill//September 1, 2023

Home>Editor's Picks>

Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

By Madeleine O'Neill

//September 1, 2023

A former prisoner who was attacked by three other inmates at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in 2017 has won a $4 million jury verdict against the state of Maryland, a former warden and a correctional officer, the man’s lawyer said.

A Baltimore County jury returned the verdict this week in favor of Michael Young, who was stabbed 17 times during the attack.

Young’s lawsuit alleged that correctional officer Jeremy Wright intentionally opened Young’s cell door in order to allow the assault. Other inmates on the tier had already left to go into the recreation hall, leaving Young alone with his assailants.

The attackers fashioned knives from their metal bunks and lockers, according to the lawsuit. Young managed to escape the attack in his cell and run onto the tier, where Wright was stationed, but Wright ignored Young as he ran past into the rec area and was attacked a second time, the lawsuit claimed.

Young survived the attack but was seriously injured. He had previously raised concerns with the warden, Richard Dovey, that his life was in danger because he was housed in a facility where he complained about sexual harassment by guards, according to Young’s lawyer, Cary Hansel.

The warden did not investigate Young’s concerns or Young’s claim that guards were diverting his written complaints. Hansel said that Wright and the attackers were never charged or disciplined.

The lawsuit claimed that the state failed to take steps that could have prevented the attack, such as having more correctional officers present when many inmates are moving from one area to another, moving fewer inmates at once, and removing the metal lockers that inmates could use to make weapons.

Baltimore County jurors found negligence on the part of Wright and Dovey, awarding $1 million against each. The jury also awarded Young an additional $2 million against the state of Maryland for a “persistent pattern and practice of unconstitutional mistreatment of incarcerated persons,” according to Hansel.

Young’s legal team presented evidence of eight similar cases in the three years prior to the attack on Young.

Tiana Boardman, a lawyer with Hansel Law PC, tried the case with Hansel.

“Mr. Young went through something incredibly horrific and entirely preventable,” Boardman said. “We’re thankful that the jury not only heard him, but held the State and their employees accountable.”

A spokesperson for the Maryland Attorney General’s Office declined to comment.

i

Related Content

Cast and crew of "The West Wing" attend a Day of Solidarity union rally on Aug. 22, 2023, at Disney Studios in Burbank, California. While many may associate the Labor Day holiday with major retail sales and end-of summer barbecues, its roots in worker-driven organizing feel especially significant this year. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

From strikes to new union contracts, Labor Day’s organizing roots are especially strong this y...

The activist roots of the Labor Day holiday are especially visible this year as unions challenge how workers a[...]

September 1, 2023
Burger King

Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false advertising

Food ads have long made their subjects look better than they are in real life. But some say those ads can cros[...]

September 1, 2023
An employee works on a car on the assembly line at the BMW Spartanburg plant in Greer, South Carolina, on October 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

US employers added solid 187,000 jobs in August in sign of still-resilient labor market

The nation's employers added 187,000 jobs in August, evidence of a slowing but still-resilient labor market de[...]

September 1, 2023
Travelers stand in line at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at LAX on Aug. 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Over Labor Day weekend, expect crowded airports and full flights

If you're squeezing in one last summer trip over the Labor Day weekend, expect lots of company.

September 1, 2023

Qdoba location coming to downtown Baltimore

Qdoba signed a lease with Owings Mills-based David S. Brown Enterprises for a new location in downtown Baltimo[...]

August 31, 2023

Fed’s preferred inflation gauge shows modest rise, in latest sign of slowing price increases

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve remained low last month, adding to signs of cooling [...]

August 31, 2023

Editors Picks

Baltimore County jury awards $4M to victim of 2017 prison attack

1/9/2023

Baltimore County lawyer suspended for ignoring clients, charging unreasonable fe[...]

1/9/2023
Maryland Court of Appeals

Md. high court upholds $7M adultery award in postnuptial agreement

31/8/2023
A shoulder patch is displayed on a Baltimore Police Department officer on March 31, 2016, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Baltimore police ‘arbitrary and capricious’ in denying public record[...]

31/8/2023

Introducing The Daily Record’s 2023 Personal Injury & Medical Malpract[...]

31/8/2023

Commentary

More News

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol, on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets prison, then declares, ̵[...]

1/9/2023
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the Finishing Trades Institute on March 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

After nearly 30 years, Pennsylvania to end state funding for anti-abortion couns[...]

1/9/2023
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, left, helps resident Courty Andrews back to her room on Dec. 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard, File)

US to regulate nursing home staffing for first time, but proposal lower than som[...]

1/9/2023
This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Ralph Yarl, the teenager shot by a homeowner in Kansas City, Missouri. (Ben Crump Law via AP)

White man will stand trial for shooting Black teen who went to wrong house, judg[...]

1/9/2023
Burger King

Food ads are in the crosshairs as Burger King, others face lawsuits for false ad[...]

1/9/2023

Networking Calendar

Submit an entry for the business calendar