Baltimore County lawyer suspended for ignoring clients, charging unreasonable fees

A Baltimore County lawyer has been indefinitely suspended after the Maryland Supreme Court found she failed to advance clients’ cases, communicate with clients and appear for scheduled meetings.

Natasha Veytsman Rossbach, owner of the Law Offices of Natasha Veytsman Rossbach, also failed to respond to requests for information and made knowingly false statements to the Maryland bar counsel, the high court unanimously ruled Thursday. The opinion was written by Justice Jonathan Biran.

The high court found Rossback lacked competence in handling matters, lacked diligence and promptness in representing clients, failed to keep clients reasonably informed, charged unreasonable client fees, failed to take reasonable steps to protect a client’s interests upon termination of representation and made multiple false statements to Maryland bar counsel, among other violations of the Maryland attorney’s code of conduct.

Bar counsel recommended an indefinite suspension without specifying a minimum waiting period for submission of Rossbach’s reinstatement application.

“Indefinite suspension ensures that [Ms. Rossbach] is not permitted to practice law until this Court is satisfied that she is able to do so in a manner that is consistent with the [Maryland Rules of Professional Conduct],” bar counsel wrote.

In August 2022, the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission filed a disciplinary petition against Rossbach, alleging violations of the Maryland Attorneys’ Rules of Professional Conduct. Rossbach did not file an answer to the petition, prompting the commission to file a motion for order of default in October 2022.

In October 2022, a hearing judge issued an order of default against Rossbach. In November 2022, Rossbach filed a belated motion to vacate the order of default but failed to provide support for her motion, the high court found.

During a December 2022 evidentiary hearing, Rossbach detailed various personal challenges, including medical problems, divorce proceedings and financial challenges, that she said prevented her from retaining counsel.

The hearing judge ultimately denied Rossbach’s postponement request and her motion to vacate the order of default, citing Rossbach’s failure to provide corroboration for any mitigating factors.

Rossbach was admitted to the Maryland bar in June 2002. In 2008, while representing James Kukin in a bankruptcy case, she failed to deposit representation fees into her attorney trust account and refund the fees; failed to respond to Kukin’s attempts to contact her about the status of his case; and failed to appear for client meetings, among other findings by the high court.

In 2017, while representing Josephine Desogugua, Rossbach similarly failed to deposit attorneys fees in an attorney trust account, failed to respond to the client’s fee refund request and ultimately failed to respond to Maryland bar counsel in July 2020.

In both cases, the hearing judge found Rossbach provided statements to bar counsel, claiming to have reviewed pages of documents and kept in client contact, that were “knowingly and intentionally false.”

A representative for the bar counsel declined to comment. Rossbach could not be reached for comment.